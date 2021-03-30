Cassper and Maphorisa react to Usher’s amapiano Versace shoot

Music from the African continent has always been recognised on the global map but until recently not on such a scale.

Aside from the Jerusalema sensation by Limpopo’s finest Master KG featuring Nomcebo Zikode, another local music sub-genre is amapiano that’s making waves.

R&B pop legend Usher is no stranger to showing love to Mzansi, his recent photoshoot wearing luxury brand Versace. The soundtrack used is a song with the biggest names on the continent. Sponono by South African music producer and DJ, Kabza De Small featuring Wizkid, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest and Madumane.

Local artists Cassper Nyovest and DJ Maphorisa couldn’t be prouder. Maphorisa tweeted: “I saw amapiano going big in dreams. I felt it, Sauta its out time ereng voice ya madumane ko ig ya Usher mara he.

.@Usher vibing to sponono on his Instagram. Mapiano to the world!!! pic.twitter.com/uj9NNNgRLV — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 29, 2021

Musicians such as Alicia Keys, her husband Swizz Beatz and famously the gqom music genre were featured on the soundtrack of Black Panther using Babes Wodumo’s Wololo.

Twitter users said the artists should be proud as they have elevated amapiano but others shaded Usher’s dance moves.

Whether they believe it or not, you elevated amapiano and made it more marketable and more commercial, you should be proud of yourself king — BRAH FUNK (@MagwacaRefentse) March 29, 2021





I swear no one knows how to dance to ama piano except South Africans lol — Noma???? (@no__noma) March 29, 2021



