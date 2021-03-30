Celebs & viral 30.3.2021 09:49 am

Cassper and Maphorisa react to Usher’s amapiano Versace shoot

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Cassper and Maphorisa react to Usher’s amapiano Versace shoot

R&B artist Usher. Picture: Instagram

Usher used an amapiano track by Kabza De Small featuring Wizkid, Burna Boy and Cassper Nyovest to promote his photoshoot wearing Versace.

Music from the African continent has always been recognised on the global map but until recently not on such a scale.

Aside from the Jerusalema sensation by Limpopo’s finest Master KG featuring Nomcebo Zikode, another local music sub-genre is amapiano that’s making waves.

R&B pop legend Usher is no stranger to showing love to Mzansi, his recent photoshoot wearing luxury brand Versace.  The soundtrack used is a song with the biggest names on the continent. Sponono by South African music producer and DJ, Kabza De Small featuring Wizkid, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest and Madumane.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Usher (@usher)


Local artists Cassper Nyovest and DJ Maphorisa couldn’t be prouder. Maphorisa tweeted: “I saw amapiano going big in dreams. I felt it, Sauta its out time ereng voice ya madumane ko ig ya Usher mara he.

Musicians such as Alicia Keys, her husband Swizz Beatz and famously the gqom music genre were featured on the soundtrack of Black Panther using Babes Wodumo’s Wololo. 

READ NEXT: WATCH: Twitter asks for ice cream playdate between Cassper and two-year-old mini-me

Twitter users said the artists should be proud as they have elevated amapiano but others shaded Usher’s dance moves.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Twitter asks for ice cream playdate between Cassper and two-year-old mini-me 26.3.2021
Cassper Nyovest shares adorable first pic of Khotso’s face 26.3.2021
Daily news update: Lockdown for Easter, Ace to be ‘next ANC president’ 25.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Nasrec 2017 conference haunting ANC amid ‘step aside’ debate

Politics Suspending Magashule could have a domino effect

Africa SA survivors relive Mozambique insurgents nightmare

Government Ramaphosa to meet premiers over Easter holiday restrictions

Africa South Africans may be among Moz insurgents

today in print

Read Today's edition