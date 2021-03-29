Celebs & viral 29.3.2021 04:54 pm

Pearl Modiadie bows out of Metro FM as radio broadcaster

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Pearl Modiadie bows out of Metro FM as radio broadcaster

Pearl Modiadie. Picture: Instagram

Pearl Modiadie is leaving radio, confirming the news on Monday, it was also announced that LootLove was also leaving Metro FM after four years.

This season of changes in radio that occurs every April has resulted in the ending of two Metro FM fan favourites. Radio DJ’s Pearl Modiadie and Luthando Shosha aka LootLove will no longer be on air.

The station made the announcement late last week. Pearl confirmed that she is hanging up the mic on  Lunch with Thomas & Pearl, with her last show being on 31 March.

“It’s my final week as a radio broadcaster. Thank you all for your love and support throughout the years.”

Lootlove made a name for herself on SABC 1 music show Live AMP, she posted on Instagram that after over four years in radio she too is saying goodbye to the station. The star has been dealing with a personal tragedy after the passing of her younger brother in October 2020.

ALSO READ: 947 announces DJ Fresh replacement and it’s Thando Thabethe

“The last year of my life has bought immense change and also made me incredibly fearless… with that said, I’m hanging up my headphones for now until it makes sense for me to glide on the airwaves again… In order to grow, you have to let go.”

Her last show on The WKNDR with Andile Ncube, Bujy, Chante Janjie and Mog was last Saturday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOOTLOVE™ (@lootlove2)


Fans of both shows reacted to the news with great sadness:



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Dineo Ranaka confirms secret marriage but removes post 22.1.2021
What baby bump? Pearl Modiadie rocks sexy pink bikini 17.8.2020
Pearl Modiadie the latest victim of hackers 16.7.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa South Africans may be among Moz insurgents

Africa Four South African expatriates alive after Moz insurgent attacks

Covid-19 The anguish of Covid survivors: Taste and smell gone forever?

Environment WATCH: Baboon on the loose in Joburg suburbs

Business News Ships diverting to Cape of Good Hope as megaship still stuck in Suez

today in print

Read Today's edition