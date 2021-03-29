Pearl Modiadie bows out of Metro FM as radio broadcaster

This season of changes in radio that occurs every April has resulted in the ending of two Metro FM fan favourites. Radio DJ’s Pearl Modiadie and Luthando Shosha aka LootLove will no longer be on air.

The station made the announcement late last week. Pearl confirmed that she is hanging up the mic on Lunch with Thomas & Pearl, with her last show being on 31 March.

“It’s my final week as a radio broadcaster. Thank you all for your love and support throughout the years.”

Wednesday the 31st is my last Metro FM broadcast. https://t.co/IX12EX5iy8 — ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? (@PearlModiadie) March 27, 2021

Lootlove made a name for herself on SABC 1 music show Live AMP, she posted on Instagram that after over four years in radio she too is saying goodbye to the station. The star has been dealing with a personal tragedy after the passing of her younger brother in October 2020.

“The last year of my life has bought immense change and also made me incredibly fearless… with that said, I’m hanging up my headphones for now until it makes sense for me to glide on the airwaves again… In order to grow, you have to let go.”

Her last show on The WKNDR with Andile Ncube, Bujy, Chante Janjie and Mog was last Saturday.

Fans of both shows reacted to the news with great sadness:

BOTH of you are going??? I thought it was only @PearlModiadie… @thomasmsengana you as well???? No man guys ???? I’m crying real tears now…???????? — Kim (@IamMissKimi) March 29, 2021





Auw!???? I cant believe I’m tuning in on de weekender and only now I find out @LootLove is on air for the very last day 2day???? — MphoThabiso_ (@MphoThabiso_ZA) March 27, 2021



