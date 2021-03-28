Should SA send troops to Mozambique? Twitter reacts to insurgent attacks

With Jihadist militants seizing control of Mozambican town Palma on Saturday, with reports of several people killed there are growing concerns of lack of reaction from the Mozambican government and neighbouring country South Africa.

Attacks started last Wednesday in the northern Mozambique town, jihadist militants staged the surprise raid, sending terrified residents into nearby forests, while gas and government workers sought shelter at the hotel. The insurgents forced France’s Total to suspend operations at a huge gas project.

There were reports was one of those killed after they try to flee the hotel was a South African. In a statement on Saturday, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela, said the mission is working with the local authorities.

The Mozambique government has not given an update on the attack since Thursday. As the extremist attacks are closer to home, South Africans shared on Twitter if our military should get involved through SADC and what the government could do to help our neighbours and get South Africans back home.

Subsequently, Twitter trends were dominated by this.

I’m still struggling with this one, but for those saying SA should send troops to fight the terrorists in Mozambique, have you asked yourselves one crucial question: does SA have soldiers to put down even a mini uprising? I can see them running away, leaving their weapons behind — Barney Mthombothi (@mthombothi) March 28, 2021





It’s cute that people think Mozambique’s problems aren’t the SADC regions problems too. — Thandeka (@Thandeka_M_) March 28, 2021

ISIS is killing people in Mozambique! This is a little under 1850 kms from South Africa! E kae AU? — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) March 28, 2021





Is no one worried that ISIS is next door in Mozambique? — Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) March 28, 2021

South African must not even bother to help. With our washing line at the border. We will be dead within seconds. — Lebogang ® (@lebogang_mzansi) March 28, 2021



