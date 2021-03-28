Celebs & viral 28.3.2021 01:51 pm

Should SA send troops to Mozambique? Twitter reacts to insurgent attacks

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Internally displaced persons gather for a community meeting in the Tara Tara district of Matuge, northern Mozambique, on February 24, 2021. - The place functions as a center for internally displaced persons (IDPs) who fled their communities due to attacks by armed insurgents in the northern part of the Cabo Delgado province. Currently, there are 500 families, according to government figures. (Photo by Alfredo Zuniga / AFP)

As the extremist attacks are closer to home, South Africans shared on Twitter if our military should get involved through SADC.

With Jihadist militants seizing control of Mozambican town Palma on Saturday, with reports of several people killed there are growing concerns of lack of reaction from the Mozambican government and neighbouring country South Africa.

Attacks started last Wednesday in the northern Mozambique town, jihadist militants staged the surprise raid, sending terrified residents into nearby forests, while gas and government workers sought shelter at the hotel. The insurgents forced France’s Total to suspend operations at a huge gas project.

There were reports was one of those killed after they try to flee the hotel was a South African. In a statement on Saturday, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela, said the mission is working with the local authorities.

The Mozambique government has not given an update on the attack since Thursday. As the extremist attacks are closer to home, South Africans shared on Twitter if our military should get involved through SADC  and what the government could do to help our neighbours and get South Africans back home.

Subsequently, Twitter trends were dominated by this.

 



