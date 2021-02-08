Celebs & viral
8 Feb 2021
‘How long have you been gay for?’ Mzansi reacts to intrusive question on DMF

Sandisiwe Mbhele

On the latest 'Date My Family' episode a question from one of the family members left viewers gobsmacked.

Date My Family contestant Diggy. Picture: Supplied

Mzansi’s favourite family dating show, Date My Family is back on our screens and the usual hilarious moments were jammed packed on the latest episodes.

The show helps singletons find love by sending them on dates with their potential partner’s family.

In this episode, Diggy, a 34-year-old corporate social investment manager was looking for love. His maturity, “calm” and “focus” grabbed the audience’s attention, with many saying he was on the show for the right reasons.

Tweeps flocked to wish him well on his quest, as the potential matchmakers also made their mark. When Diggy went to visit Sello’s family and one of the family members asked how long he had been gay for?  He simply did not answer, as many thought the question was offensive.

Fans were also very appreciative of the representation of the LGBTQIA community during this episode.


ALSO READ: Kabelo spills the tea about him and Dee on ‘Date My Family’

In last week’s episode bachelor, Vusi Mongwe an upcoming comedian quickly became a fan favourite for his flamboyance, his sense of humour and punchlines.

We had a quick chat with the 30-year-old from Mpumalanga, who described himself as a humble, respectful and joyful person. He said he is looking for similar qualities with a potential partner and a woman who is beautiful.

Vusi admitted that going on the show was for publicity but that he was truly looking for love. He laughed off any comment if he is still seeing his chosen date, Zimasa.

‘Date My Family’ bachelor Vusi Mongwe. Picture: Supplied

He says the people around him inspire his stand up comedy and it brings him joy that it makes people laugh.

Before the lockdown, Vusi says he used to perform and host gigs around Middleberg and after lockdown, he is planning to have a tour.

His current comedy content can be viewed on his TikTok page.


@vusimongwecomedian##mpumalangapremier ##vusimongwe ##siswaticomedy ##tiktoksa ##famous ##mzansicomedy ##foryourpage ##viral♬ original sound – @vusimongwe


