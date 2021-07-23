Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musiḓa to become children’s book author

Citizen reporter

The children's book will come in six languages and touch on Miss SA Shudfhadzo Musiḓa childhood and experiences with bullying.

There is more good news for Miss SA Shudfhadzo Musiḓa this week – the beauty queen is releasing a children’s book.

From celebrating her birthday on Sunday, graduating with a BA Honours degree in international relations, Musiḓa can now add author to her name.

Shaking off the criticism that she was given preferential treatment for a physical graduation ceremony at Wits University, the Miss SA organisation said in a statement that Musiḓa had written a children’s book called Shudu Finds Her Magic, published by Jacana Media in six languages.

The six languages include English, Afrikaans (Shudu Vind Haar Sprankel), Sesotho (Shudu O Sibolla Boikgetho ba hae), Tshivenda (Shuduu wana Vhuṱolo Hawe), isiXhosa (uShudu u Fumanisa ukuba UnoMlingo) and isiZulu (uShudu Uthola Umlingo Wakhe.

The book is about Musiḓa’s childhood memories and the bullying she experienced, “when she moved to a new province and a new school,” the statement read. The book is aimed at children between the ages of four and 12.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

During her reign, Musiḓa’s key focus has been mental health, seen on the online platform #MindfulMondays on her Instagram account.

“I hope that youngsters will be able to see themselves reflected in the storyline and be able to take something positive away from it. The one lesson I want to impart is that when something bad is happening to you, it is important to speak to an adult that you trust about it.

“Remember that being bullied is not your fault. There is nothing wrong with you. Nobody should have to go through what I went through,” Musiḓa said.

Copies will also be donated to Childline and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), including literacy organisations like Biblionef, which donate books to schools and libraries to help foster a culture of reading.

Stephanie Weil, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Miss SA organisation, said she was “proud” of Shudu and hopes the book teaches “children how to cope with bullying as well as about kindness and compassion”.

Virtual school talks will be done by Musiḓa to promote the book, which will be released end of August.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele