Being a cool grandparent could win R100k on SABC2

SABC2's 'The Coolest OG’s' is looking for cool grandparents to compete for a R100,000 cash prize just for being cool.

SABC2 has announced a new show with a twist that will see one cool grandparent walk away with a cash prize of R100,000.

The Coolest OG’s has been dubbed a “first of its kind” show which will debut on Sunday 6 June 2021 at 6.30pm.

Produced by Rebelintown Production, the show will give 12 senior citizens a chance to compete for the cash prize and the title of The Coolest OG.

What is an OG

According to the producers, an OG is someone who is incredibly exceptional, authentic and excellent in a classic way. Someone who is an expert in many facets of life and someone who has been around for a long time.

The channel has already selected the 12 grandparents who will be battling it out week in and week out, challenging each other for the prestigious title of The Coolest OG.

Meet The Coolest OGs contestants

1. Jabulani Zwane, 73 – Born in Moroka, Soweto and living in Spruitview, Zwane was a store manager of a lighting company and is now retired.

“I love making movies and commercials. I love a well-cooked oxtail with dumpling. I took part in The Coolest OG’s to have fun while competing to win the R100,000 prize,” said Zwane in a statement.

2. Reuben Huma, 63 – This Alberton resident was born in Maanhaarand near Magaliesburg.

“Before retiring I worked as a voice and printing environment specialist at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Activities that I do for fun include playing golf, being a jazz presenter and DJ, house chef, gardening and hiking.”

Huma is crazy about beef stew served with ting (sorghum porridge).

Speaking about why he took part in the coolest OG, this grandparent said he was looking to encourage young people and show them there is life after retirement and also for the fun of it.

3. Joy Brady, 68 – This Eldorado Park resident works as a part-time clerk and previously worked as an administration manager.

“Things that I like to do for fun are dancing, listening to music, partying, cooking, baking, playing my piano and playing computer games. My favourite food is any kind of fish and a fruit salad.”

Brady, who is looking forward to competing in the show’s challenges added that she was hoping to meet the other contestants face to face. However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, she only worked with the show’s crew.

4. Dave Ridley, 60 – Zimbabwe-born Meyerton resident works as an actor and IT consultant.

Ridley rides motorcycles for fun and farms veggies in his spare time.

“I believe I am a down to earth fair person with no ego. I enjoy having the company of animals around me, miniature horses, dogs and a teddy bear cat – they don’t judge people and respond well to affection as does my wife.”

5. Gina McAuliffe, 67 – This self-proclaimed eccentric creative was born in Liverpool in the UK and lives in Pretoria.

“Before I retired, I worked for the Irish government and now I enjoy sewing, art and mixed martial arts fighting analysis. I love to travel by myself.”

She lists wanting people to be kind to each other as her biggest desire.

6. Rani Govender, 67 – “Born in Greytown, Durban and living in Sandton, I am a full-time granny,” said Govender.

Before retiring Govender was a hairdresser.

“Things I do for fun is taking care of my grandson, cooking and cleaning and my favourite food is mutton biryani.”

The former drum majorette wanted her grandson to look back at her participation and be proud of his cool grandparent.

7. Nalphy Moratuoa Lesoma, 60 – Despite being in retirement, Lesoma is a real estate sales agent from Midrand.

Before retiring, this grandparent was a business development director at Bull Brand Foods.

“Activities I do for fun are work out, spending time with family, watching comedy and football, hiking and reading. My favourite food is fish and my reason for taking part in The Coolest OG’s is to get out of my comfort zone,” explained Lesoma.

8. Vanessa Cooke, 73 – Hillbrow-born, Auckland Park-based Cooke is a performer who enjoys walking her dogs, watching TV and sleeping.

Her favourite food is Peking duck and she says she entered The Coolest OG’s simply for the fun of it.

9. Thandi Mtimkulu, 62 – This Soweto-based pensioner from Orlando West loves going out, cooking and is learning to be a DJ.

“My favourite food is brown rice, green salad and salmon,” said Mtimkulu.

Not only does Mtimkulu describe herself as someone who enjoys sharing with people and taking on an advisory role in people’s lives, she’s all about self-care and beauty too!

10. Chinsamy Marie Thanaseelan, 68 – Thanaseelan from Marabastad, in Tshwane is also a pensioner.

“Before retiring I worked as a salesperson at a hardware store that sold timber and boards.”

Thanaseelan is among some of the more active members in the group as she loves hiking, soccer, dancing and gardening.

“My favourite food is mutton curry, fish, lungs, pork and giblets.”

11. Zwelakhe Julius Mtsaka, 76 – This East London native lives in Sophiatown.

He previously worked as a university lecturer in English literature, business communication and drama/theatre.

“I took part in The Coolest OG’s to show viewers that even at my age I have willpower and in control of my body and also to share with the youth that success starts with you before you are helped by the government or any other agents.”

The former lecturer fills his spare time with jogging, reading and watching wrestling when he’s not devouring a plate of mutton chops and vegetables.

12. Geoffrey Press, 66 – Before becoming a pensioner, this Sophiatown native worked as a boilermaker.

He loved his job so much that he still welds for fun in his spare time.

Watch The Coolest OG’s every Sunday at 6.30 pm only on SABC2.