Sandton’s ‘Theatre on the Square’ attempts to keep the lights on

Johannesburg’s award-winning and independent theatre, THEATRE ON THE SQUARE on the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton City is looking at new ways to keep its doors open as the Covid-19 pandemic ravages the arts and entertainment sector.

Due to low ticket sales over the last year there has been no income to the theatre and it does not have a naming rights sponsor, nor access to any governmental or provincial subsidy due to it being privately owned.

In a bid to keep the doors open, the theatre has devised a fundraising strategy to help keep the theatre venue alive. “This is not only for entertainment and the cultural upliftment of all, but almost more importantly, to keep our industry alive, for the benefit of our struggling artists, actors, directors, technicians, playwrights, musicians, dancers, choreographers and all creatives,” says Daphne Kuhn, producer and owner of the venue.

“We cannot possibly lose this amazing art form at our theatre, nor can we lose any more of our amazing South African talents and icons. Our audiences are longing to be back at our theatre, as are our students, actors, directors, musicians and staff. With the strictest of all health protocols in place and after many vaccine rollouts, we hope to re-open, mid 2021”, she adds. The theatre has devised a fundraising programme in order to keep its doors open by offering various supporting tiers, such as Individual Membership of the Theatre Club at R500 per year, seat sponsorship at R1,200 per year/per seat which includes having your name inscribed on a small plaque on a theatre seat which also includes the benefits of individual theatre membership.

Theatre goers can also buy Life Membership which included two complimentary tickets to every show produced by the theatre at a show time that is available and convenient. The names of Life Members will be inscribed on a board in the theatre foyer. Lastly THEATRE ON THE SQUARE also offers corporate membership of R10 000 per which includes 12 Complimentary tickets per month for corporate entertainment (average ticket price normally R100 – R150). Company names will be inscribed on a board in the theatre foyer and logos included in theatre programmes. Additional advertising available.

For more details contact theatreonthesquare@gmail.com