Sihle Bolani is the CEO and founder of Sihle Bolani Consulting, a firm specialising in organisational culture, diversity, equity and inclusion programme development, employee engagement, internal communications, conversation facilitation, and career couching.

Bolani’s first and only title We Are The Ones We Need, originally published in 2018 light into the challenges faced by black professionals in South Africa’s corporate scene. Bolani shares some of her personal experiences from working in some of the top companies in the country, while highlighting the issues that take place in the corporate environment such as structural racism, discriminatory practices sustained by executives, and the emotional and psychological trauma suffered by black professionals, especially black women.

Dr Tlaleng, affectionately known as Dr T, is a medical professional with expertise advocating for universal health access, HIV care, family planning, as well as sexuality education, training, and content production.

Mafokeng was recently named United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

A Guide To Sexual Health And Pleasure is Dr T’s first paperback book. The book is filled with the specifics of sexual anatomy and health, as well as advice and facts given by the medical professional about pleasure and sexual rights. Dr T makes the readers of her book comfortable in reading about the topics that may seem taboo in society.

Haji was born to a Muslim family in the apartheid township of Laudium, west of Pretoria. She graduated from the University of Pretoria with a Bachelor in Music, and then went on to teach music and second language English at the American International School.

Haji soon realised that teaching was not where her heart lies, so she then pursued a journey in media, and then completed her postgraduate degree in journalism at Stellenbosch University. After graduating she worked as a digital media specialist, and became Africa’s first social media editor in a newsroom at the Mail & Guardian.

Dawjee released her first title, Sorry, Not Sorry: Experience of a Brown Woman in a White South Africa, which was published in April 2018. In the book, she gives her own experiences as a woman of colour working in a white media corporation, and she explores the often maddening experience of moving through post-apartheid South Africa as a woman of colour.

AB de Villiers is a well-known South African cricket batsman. De Villiers was named as the ICC ODI Player of the Year three times during his 15-year international career.

Originally published on the 8th of September 2016, AB de Villiers, The Autobiography is AB’s life story in his own words. The book covers AB’s childhood, growing up in Warmbaths with two brothers who are also just as talented as he is, and excelling in his cricketing career from a young age, to being ranked among the worlds very best in test, ODI, and T20.