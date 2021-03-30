International Travel 30.3.2021 09:50 am

Master restorer of the Sistine Chapel dies aged 92

AFP
Master restorer of the Sistine Chapel dies aged 92

A man visits the Sistine Chapel on the reopening day of the Vatican museum on February 1, 2021 in Vatican City, as the city-state eases its closure aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the new coronavirus. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Gianluigi Colalucci worked on the Sistine Chapel from 1980 to 1994, removing centuries of dust and smoke that had dulled the masterpiece.

The chief restorer of the Sistine Chapel, who revived the “dazzling splendour” of Michelangelo’s frescoes, has died aged 92, the Vatican Museums said Monday.

“Master Gianluigi Colalucci passed away last night,” the museums said on their Instagram account.

“It is thanks to his courage and talent that today the colours of Michelangelo’s Vault and Last Judgment appear in all their dazzling splendour,” the message said.

Colalucci worked on the Sistine Chapel from 1980 to 1994, removing centuries of dust and smoke that had dulled the vivid colours of the Renaissance masterpiece.

“A sad day for the Vatican Museums and for the world of restoration,” the museums’ director, Barbara Jatta, told the Vatican’s news portal, Vatican News.

She said she had accompanied Colalucci for a private tour of the museums “only a few days ago,” so that he could be shown ongoing restoration works.

He would regularly be called in to give advice, which he kept giving until “recently,” for example on the recently restored Room of Constantine, Jatta said.

The Vatican Museums, which include the Sistine Chapel as well as a priceless collection of ancient Roman art, are currently closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Nasrec 2017 conference haunting ANC amid ‘step aside’ debate

Politics Suspending Magashule could have a domino effect

Africa SA survivors relive Mozambique insurgents nightmare

Government Ramaphosa to meet premiers over Easter holiday restrictions

Africa South Africans may be among Moz insurgents

today in print

Read Today's edition