Condolences pour in for former ‘Isidingo’ actor Clive Scott

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Clive Scott is known for his loveable character as Ted Dixon on 'The Villagers'. The actor's kindness and funny nature has been remembered.

Beloved veteran actor Clive Scott has died, aged 84.

The actor’s daughter, Gudrun Scott Cleghorn, confirmed the news in a Facebook post. She posted that her father had passed away on Wednesday afternoon. The cause of his death not was stated.

“Clive, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother met Archangel Azrael at 14h30 today, surrounded by the love and light of loved ones who had passed before him.

“Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same again. He touched so many lives and was loved by so many. A truly remarkable life lived. My brothers Tom, Luke, Lufuno and I are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and for the exceptional care our father experienced in the last moments of his Life. Hambe kahle Pops,” wrote Cleghorn.

Award-winning actor Lizz Meiring sent her condolences to the Scott family.

“Actor, comedian, director Clive Scott (early days of tv was ‘Ted’ in tv series The Villagers) passed away. A sweet, kind intelligent and talented man. Witty, interesting. Always insisted on reading my palm. He was very good! RIP darling Clive. Condolences to loved ones.”

Scott was best known for his roles in The Villagers and Isidingo. A film, television and radio presenter appearing in numerous commercials over the decades, his first film was in 1969, titled Battle of Britain.

Scott was born in Johannesburg in 1937, as Robert Clive Cleghorn. He worked at a bank for two years before moving to the United Kingdom. This is where he studied acting and played many roles in English theatres during his 12-year stay in the UK.

He moved back to SA in 1970 and six years later he would play his most iconic role, as Ted Dixon in The Villagers on SABC TV1 from 1976.

Playing the loveable, funny and talented Dixon was quite similar to the actor’s real-life demeanour as Ted.

Condolences poured in for Clive Scott

Peter Terry said: “Saddened by the news of the death of Clive Scott, a legendary South African actor. A kind-hearted, friendly man who seemed always to be in a good mood, and always with a kind word.”

