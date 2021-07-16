Another music loss: Tributes pour in for Pat Shange

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The music industry is mourning yet another loss after Tsepo Tshola - that of artist Pat Shange, who passed away aged 65.

The music industry is mourning yet another loss, that of artist Pat Shange – who passed away aged 65.

News broke on Thursday of his death, after reportedly succumbing to a short illness.

Jozi FM confirming the news said: “Jozi FM News has learned that legendary musician Pat Shange has passed away following a short illness. His childhood friend Hendry Galela confirmed the sad news.”

The South African Music Awards (Samas) said: “It is with a heavy heart that we learnt of the passing on of legendary musician, Pat Shange. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and his fans.”

The musician rose to fame in the 1980s, producing timeless hits such as Sweet Mama, Casanova, and Shayile Time.

At the time, the music genre ‘township bubblegum’ was a term for the heavy dance-pop style music played in many townships across South Africa.

Shange’s death comes as the country mourns the loss of another music legend. Tsepo Tshola passed away on Thursday after battling Covid-19.

Tributes pour in for Pat Shange

We are saddened by the news of another music giant that has fallen. Legendary 80s bubble gum singer, Pat Shange has passed on. The music industry continues to lose its pioneers. Condolences to his family, friends, and fans. #RIPPatShange pic.twitter.com/gnLFqYZYAY— SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) July 15, 2021

Covid-19 have robbed us the great and gifted people in music industry. The legends! May they soul rest in peace. Condolences to the families, friends and fans. #TsepoTshola #PatShange #SteveKekana pic.twitter.com/xwA7d70fk7— Josh #AfricaRise (@JoshKalisa) July 16, 2021

The 80s were lit also, we had di bra tsena before we knew ka hippidy hops. R.I.P Pat Shange. pic.twitter.com/P2zoQumOzS— check pinned tweet #forwhatitsworth ???????????????? (@Kon_krete) July 15, 2021

Nqaba Matshazi tweeted: “Pat Shange was so much a part of my childhood. I remember at my uncle’s wedding, his music was literally on repeat. The afro, the perm, those were the days. RIP Pat Shange.”

In the 70s, Tshola was part of a musical group called Sankomota.

The band (originally named Uhuru) from Lesotho was formed around 1976. It consisted of members such as Frank Leepa, Moss Nkofo, Black Jesus, Moruti Selate and Pitso Sera, among others.

At some point, the group was even banned in South Africa. The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture released a statement on Friday, sending their “deepest sympathies” to the family of Tshola.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa said: “No amount of words and comfort expressed during this time will be befitting for such a magnificent icon.”

READ NEXT: