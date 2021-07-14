TV chef Jenny Morris’ husband dies from Covid

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Late in June, the chef revealed she was battling Covid-19 with her husband, as they were both admitted to hospital.

TV chef and cookbook author Jenny Morris has announced the death of her husband, David Morris.

The chef released a statement on Wednesday, that he had succumbed to Covid-19 related complications. Jenny has also battled the virus since late June and was last week released from hospital.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved husband, David Morris, shortly before midnight on 13th July 2021,” she said and asked that their privacy be respected at this time.

Morris has been giving updates to her followers of her Covid-19 battle and recovery.

In one post she shared: “Quick health update: I’m doing so much better … Thank God. David is still under the caring hands of the doctors. Heart is a little better… kidney a little better and infection markers are a little better…. MY HEART is singing… I shall pray all night long, no matter how small the better is I’m praying for every single little bit of better. Please keep all those suffering with this pandemic in your prayers.”

Further detailing her and her husband’s battle, Jenny continued to ask the public for their thoughts and prayers. David took care of the business end of the chef’s brand.

“We are in hospital. My husband in ICU he needs oxygen and I’m on the Covid ward so we really appreciate every pray you say for us. I would be lying if I said I was not afraid. We blessed to at Christian Barnard Hospital with the MOST INCREDIBLE Doctors and nurses who do unselfishly put themselves out to keep us safe,” she wrote on Facebook.

Her cooking career that has spanned decades, with TV cooking shows and books. Last month Morris talked about her latest release and plans to have two food tours in 2022. “One to take a group to Morocco and another to take a group on a cruise on the Danube,” she said.

