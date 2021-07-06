WATCH: Shaka Zulu animation trailer voiced by Dawn Thandeka King

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The short film stars the likes of Lillian Dube, Dawn Thandeka King and Ayanda Borotho.

A Shaka Zulu animation film is on the cards. The adaptation and conceptualisation of a high-quality Shaka movie has been highly anticipated with many film productions houses wanting to do it right. The animated version will be screened at the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF).

A trailer of the short animated film, Shaka iNkosi yaMakhosi (Shaka King of Kings), by PacinaPictures has been released. The film makers have decided to provide parallels between Shaka’s story and the present day. The lead character, Manzini, is a young boy struggling at school and with bullies.

His grandmother, Gogo MaLamula Zulu (Lillian Dube) tells a tale about the coming of age of a great warrior and King Shaka Zulu to inspire her grandson through the strength of his lineage.

The star-studded cast includes voice overs from Ayanda Borotho who plays Queen Nandi, Dube as Gogo MaLamula Zulu, Dawn Thandeka King as Mkabayi and Mondli Makhoba as Shaka.

Watch

The story of the great Zulu King lives on, and this is how we are retelling it.

Catch our short film set to first showcase the Durban International Film Festival @DIFFest from 23 July 2021. #SHAKAatDIFF #ShakaIYM #DIFF2021 pic.twitter.com/CRCdZuL1GG— Shaka Inkosi Yamakhosi (@ShakaInkosi) June 25, 2021

The film will be showcased at the Durban Film Festival from 22 July to 1 August.

The film makers said the movie tells the story of Shaka Zulu “in a way that leaves a legacy, highlighting not only leadership but resilience, courage, faith, innovativeness, mentorship and purpose”.

Executive producer and co-director Manzini Zungu said Shaka iNkosi yaMakhosi “is our own testament about owning African stories that are profuse with culture and diversity, which still capture and intrigue the world”.

“This is a story that aims to ignite the human spirit to rise above itself – to inspire audiences to dig for the hero that lives within and bring it to the fore. This animated adaptation is unlike any other, as some of these events captured in our film have not been documented or told in this manner in any history books,” adds Zungu.

The film is also produced by actors Terry Pheto and Borotho.

DStv in the past two years has been working on its own adaption of the iconic story of the Zulu king. Former Isibaya star Muzi Mthabela left the telenovela, Isibaya, when was reportedly cast as the lead as Shaka Zulu in M-Net’s upcoming epic Shaka Illembe.

According to M-Net, the historical drama will tell the story of pre-colonial kingdoms and paramountcies; and the heroes and villains who shaped and influenced one of Africa’s greatest kings – Shaka kaSenzangakhona – in a 12-part series for global distribution.

M-Net has not given an update since it announced the production more than a year ago.