SammyT, Andy Maqondwana, MaBlerh new voices on Kaya FM’s weekend slots

Kaya FM introduces a whole bunch of new voices to its weekend lineup, so tune in.

Kaya FM has again announced a change in its lineup, this time in the form of its weekend shifts.

In April the radio station brought in comedian Skhumba Hlophe to join radio veteran Thomas Msengana for their new show Thomas and Skhumba in the Morning. Since then, the duo have made an impact with listeners and the station hopes the new weekend lineup will do the same.

SammyT Mundawarara, Andy Maqondwana and Mthokozisi “MaBlerh” Cele are the new voices on Saturdays and Sundays.

Sibongile Mtyali, Kaya 959 MD said in a statement that the weekend slots will have many offerings, including a new weekend breakfast show and a chart show. The new shows start on 3 July.

“We know the weekend sound of Kaya 959 is an intrinsic part of the landscape of the city. We’ll keep that great Saturday and Sunday music format,” Mtyali said.

Maqondwa is back on the radio after a few years on 947. Her show on Kaya will air on Saturdays from 3pm-6pm.

She posted: “Thank you for celebrating my new chapter with me and pouring so much love on me today. I am totally overwhelmed and so grateful for such positivity coming my way in such crazy times.”

MaBlerh is a familiar face for his appearance on SABC3’s Trending SA, receiving plenty of congratulatory messages. His slot will be in the evening from 9pm to midnight.

Thank you guys for your beautiful messages. I read each and everyone ngiyabonga. This has been close to 10 years of putting in the work (sending demos, emails & contributing to radio shows) and trusting the process. God finally said, it’s time. Let’s have fun on #KayaWeekends. ❤️ — The Emperor Of Umlazi (@MaBlerh) June 29, 2021

Lastly, Sammy T is a legend on the airwaves and has worked on numerous radio shows. He will be hosting the weekend breakfast show from 6am-9am.

DJ Keyes will host the countdown of the Top 30 on Saturdays. The station hopes this will “bolster” its sounds to the audience.