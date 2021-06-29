Mark Pilgrim ‘feeling much better’ after Covid battle

Asanda Matlhare

Mark Pilgrim has been in isolation for 21 days since contracting the virus and pneumonia, and now he can't wait to get back on air.

Radio DJ and television host Mark Pilgrim says he is recuperating and bursting to get out of isolation after contracting the coronavirus.

Pilgrim posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday where he said besides having to nebulise twice a day to sort out his pneumonia, he was feeling much better.

He added that he couldn’t wait to go back to radio this week.

“Just getting the voice back so I can be on air for the final day of Hot919 (before we explode as the new Hot1027 on Thursday). SO looking forward to being back on radio. I’m not going to “work”… I’m feeding my soul, doing something I love so much. Catch you on air tomorrow!”

Pilgrim hosted various television and radio shows and has been a DJ on 5FM, 94.7 Highveld Stereo, 94.5 Kfm and Hotfm.

While in a 15-day isolation period, he said he missed his daughters the most, especially because he couldn’t hug them on Father’s Day after contracting the virus.

Even though he had video called his girls every day, he said it was simply not the same.

Below is Pilgrim embracing his daughters a week ago.

“After two weeks, there’s simply no words,” he captioned.

He has also been keeping himself busy doing activities.

The former 5FM DJ has previously survived a heart attack and cancer and as a result, said the scariest part of Covid-19 was how it was going to affect him.

When the radio host suddenly started feeling ill on 9 June, he immediately had himself tested.

By nightfall, Pilgrim was burning with fever and tested positive for the virus the following day.