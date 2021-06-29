What you need to know about Liesl Laurie’s fiancee, a former YoTV presenter

Kaunda Selisho

From presenting and hosting radio shows to acting and saving lives, Musa Mthombeni is ready to conquer it all.

All eyes are on Liesl Laurie’s new fiancee, Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Not only because he is set to marry one of the country’s most beautiful women but because people are now curious about the good doctor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni)

So who exactly is Musa Mthombeni?

The doctor got his start as a television presenter on various live and pre-recorded shows at the national broadcaster when he was younger.

Die-hard YoTV fans may recognise Musa Mthombeni from shows such as Land, YoTV Wildroom, YoTV Blue Couch, YoTV O-Zone, Let’s Get Quizzical and YoTV Big Breakfast.

Happy birthday to our very own big dzadzy @drmusamthombeni , your favorite coolest Dr … to many more ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/TusGeYDWWu — #TSAon3 (@TrendingSAon3) April 22, 2019

It was during this time he built a very strong friendship with the late Akhumzi Jezile.

Mthombeni’s love of broadcasting expanded into radio and he went on to work with Voice of Wits (VOW) FM in 2010 and youth station YFM from 2012-2014.

Never one to shy away from work, Mthombeni also tried his hand as an actor, according to TVSA.

He has appeared on e.tv’s anthology drama series eKasi: Our Stories as well as SABC1 drama series Intersexions and candid camera comedy film Ek Joke Net 2.

His most prominent job to date was as one of four personalities originally hired to sit on the panel of the SABC3 talk show, Trending SA.

Mthombeni was fired from that role along with his fellow panelists to make way for the show’s current team.

Despite all his time in the entertainment industry, Mthombeni decided that was not all he wanted to do with his life and went on to become a qualified medical doctor in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni)

READ NEXT: