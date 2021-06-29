Die Byl: A tragic end to a rollercoaster third season

Renate Engelbrecht

Die Byl's third season draws to a nail biting and tragic close on kykNET today.

Die Byl’s third season draws to a nail biting and tragic close on kykNET today.

Colonel Piet van der Bijl (aka Die Byl) has to formulate a plan in the closing episode, or else his whole unit might be killed. The end of the season is driven to a climax when Die Byl’s team can only rely on each other to survive. Lika Berning who plays the role of Captain Lena Evans says: “[The unit] stands by Byl and believes in what he wants to do. We want to eradicate the serial killers. But, when is it enough? How far will we all go?” She says: “It’s not the end, but how things will be after this season, I cannot tell.”

According to co-director Berdene Burger, “Die Byl is the perfect combination of action, tension and intrigue, but what makes it stand out within the genre is the fine attention to the development of every character.” From Captain Lena Evans struggling with her responsibility as a mother and a woman that has to keep up with what is expected from her at work, to the backbone of the team – Dr. Fritz Barnard (Eric Nobbs) and Nicky van As (Milan Murray) – trying to keep things together.

READ: A full list of this year’s SAFTA winners

Berning says that it has been a wonderful journey working with the actors and crew involved in filming Die Byl. She has been acting in the series since 2014 and says that her character (who grows up and becomes a mother) has matured and in the process, she has also grown as actress. “Something I really enjoy of the captain, who is a profiler, is that she has the opportunity to take a deeper look into the serial killers. Every serial killer has a story.” She says that Lena Evans brings out the human behind the killer. She tries to understand where they are coming from and then she poses the question: “Will she ever meet someone for whom she has no empathy? When do you stop caring, really?”

The fourth season of Die Byl has already been filmed and it’s therefore not the end, but Berning – who is now busy with an exciting new project which she will be directing – says viewers should just hold thumbs that there will at least be something left after Die Byl’s third season.

Watch Die Byl’s 3rd season’s final episode on kykNET (DStv channel 144) at 8PM tonight.