Linda Mtoba opens up on postpartum body: ‘My body was a stranger’

Linda Mtoba embraces her body in a bikini.

Former Isibaya and The River actress Linda Mtoba took to her Instagram yesterday and posted a picture and video of herself in a postpartum pregnancy bikini.

“So I wrote something. Took some time to get to this point in my postpartum journey,” she captioned.

The post spoke about how Mtoba took time to adjust to her new body now that she was a mother and how she had to reintroduce herself to her new body after giving birth to her daughter.

“So I took the time and reintroduced myself tried to get reacquainted with this stranger my soul inhabits. So bruised, so stretched. So not me. It took a while but soon I could bear looking at her with the lights on,” she said.

Although the actress said it took some time for her to recognise her postpartum body, she enjoyed being a mother and the moments she shared with her daughter.

Today I wept in pure joy, I was dancing with my daughter, her hands were holding my cheeks her little body swinging, she was dancing with the most beautiful smile. I couldn’t believe it, my heart couldn’t contain it. It was perfect ♥️ — Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) May 16, 2021

She also said it was sometimes surreal that she was a mother.

I can’t believe I have a baby.

Like my baby from me — Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) June 13, 2021

Mtoba gave birth to her daughter Bean in 2019 and is also the ambassador for Huggies.

“They say you learn from the best and I have been blessed with a phenomenal mom. She shows me every day what unconditional love is and I am able to translate that to my daughter effortlessly,” Mtoba said.

Last month the actress showed gratitude as she celebrated her anniversary with her husband.