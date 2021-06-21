Khloe Kardashian has finally admitted to getting a nose job

Lerato Maimela

The youngest Kardashian discussed the work she's had done.

The youngest Kardashian sister and Good American clothing brand founder Khloe Kardashian has finally admitted to getting plastic surgery, a nose job to be exact.

On the second part of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion hosted by Andy Cohen, who asked Khloe what false claims she frequently hears about herself, and the mother of one mentioned that the speculations surrounding plastic surgery that she has gotten over the years was the one false claim that annoyed her the most.

Khloe went on to admit that she has only had one nose job done, “For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third faceplant’, but I’ve had one nose job, and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?'”

The reality TV star goes on to say that she has never said anything about her nose job, because nobody has really asked her about it in any of her interviews. Khloe states that she has also gotten some injections here and there, but no Botox procedures because they do not agree with her.

“No ones ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections – not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox,” said Khloe during the interview.

Despite Khloe’s attempt to make the world think that she does not care what anybody has to say about her ever so changing physical appearance, The Revenge Body host has clapped back at followers who have made comments and speculations to her on social media about her appearance.

Avid Facetune user

In February 2016 Khloe revealed that she definitely makes use of the Facetune app, and that she really loves. During an appearance n Chelsea Handler’s Netflix docuseries the KUWTK star said “Facetune is the best thing to bring to the table. It’s life changing.”

Distorted bathroom door selfie

Khloe once posted a post gym mirror selfie where her fans and followers noticed that the door in her background seemed a little distorted, giving it away that she has altered her picture and photoshopped her body.

The youngest Kardashian clapped back by posting the original picture, and explaining that her one leg is thinner than the other, so she photoshopped her one leg to be slightly bigger, to match the other leg. “If only hatin burned calories, how dope yall would be. Too bad it doesn’t. Here’s the OG shot. The petty movement ain’t cute. Oh and I almost forgot…Namaste,” she wrote.

The unfiltered bikini picture

At the beginning of this year Khloe’s grandmother posted an unfiltered picture of her granddaughter which resulted in Khloe trying to get the picture removed from the internet after followers commented on how different and natural she looked in the picture. The star took to her Instagram account to once again clap back at her followers and show them her body, and how skinny she really is.