Did Kim Kardashian leave Kanye West out of her Father’s Day message?

Asanda Matlhare

Kim and Kanye: Did Kim intentionally not wish Kanye a happy father's day?

Kim Kardashian on Sunday appreciated the men in her family by wishing them a happy father’s day.

The tweet included images of Tristan Thompson and True, Scott Disick with Penelope, Mason and North and the last frame was Travis Scott with Storm (i) and many thought she left out her ex-husband and father of her children, Kanye West.

Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!! pic.twitter.com/c6DlAT73ui

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 20, 2021

Even though Kardashian showed the father of her children love, the two have gone their separate ways and filled divorce papers.

In the last episode of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians season, the reality star said she had all the big and extravagant things in life but lacked the small things that she considered important in a relationship.

“After turning 40 this year I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state. To me I thought that’s when I thought we are getting along best, but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want. I want someone I will have the same shows in common, someone who will workout with me,” she said.

Tweeps were certain that she had left out her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye in the photos she tweeted.

DAMN no love for the father of your own kids huh? pic.twitter.com/vuLuCyFAI0 — Marco.Polo. (@BlackNole08) June 20, 2021

What tweeps and fans didn’t realise was that the reality star first posted a series of pictures including West before appreciating other men in her family.

Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!! pic.twitter.com/dJfqefhZVf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 20, 2021

Some tweeps felt bad for thinking she excluded the father of her children

I retract my earlier comment. I see you have Kanye here. Way to represent. — Maya Klein (@MayaKlein10) June 21, 2021

My bad my bad he’s here ???????????????? — mahlabezulu (@UnathiNkomo) June 20, 2021