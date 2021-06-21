Lifestyle
Did Kim Kardashian leave Kanye West out of her Father’s Day message?

Asanda Matlhare

Kim and Kanye: Did Kim intentionally not wish Kanye a happy father's day?

Kim Kardashian shows Kanye West and other dads love on Father's Day. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian on Sunday appreciated the men in her family by wishing them a happy father’s day.

The tweet included images of Tristan Thompson and True, Scott Disick with Penelope, Mason and North and the last frame was Travis Scott with Storm (i) and many thought she left out her ex-husband and father of her children, Kanye West.

Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!! pic.twitter.com/c6DlAT73ui

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 20, 2021

 

Even though Kardashian showed the father of her children love, the two have gone their separate ways and filled divorce papers.

In the last episode of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians season, the reality star said she had all the big and extravagant things in life but lacked the small things that she considered important in a relationship.

“After turning 40 this year I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state. To me I thought that’s when I thought we are getting along best, but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want. I want someone I will have the same shows in common, someone who will workout with me,” she said.

Tweeps were certain that she had left out her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye in the photos she tweeted.

 

 

 

What tweeps and fans didn’t realise was that the reality star  first posted a series of pictures including West  before appreciating other men in her family.

 

Some tweeps felt bad for thinking she excluded the father of her children

 

 

 

 

