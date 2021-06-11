Sandisiwe Mbhele

702's Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on his career, Pride Month and what's cooking in his kitchen.

Bongani Bingwa is never shy to share his views on big topics in the world of news, but the Breakfast Show host on Radio 702 is a proud dad and foodie too.

Bingwa says he never would have thought he would be in the same position where legendary radio personality John Robbie was at the helm for decades. The self-confessed news junkie, has achieved a lot over the years, from television at national broadcaster SABC, to more than 10 years on Carte Blanche.

During The Citizen’s sit down interview with Bingwa at The Houghton Hotel, he says current affairs and broadcasting encompass who he is, driving his passion for the industry.

“If I wasn’t behind the microphone, I would be involved in some way or another with the story. My work is my passion,” he says.

Watch the full interview below:

The key to story telling is letting people tell their stories. They must have input and for a radio station like 702, this is central and will never change.

Bingwa says they want to have fun with what they talk about not just the serious societal issues. “We try to make sense of people’s world but also put some colour and texture into it,” he says.

Turning 5o in style and fatherhood

The veteran journalist is turning 50 in three years and he has set himself things to do before this milestone.

Asked why the pressure to achieve certain things by 50, he answered: “I want to reach 50 there. I want to meet 50 ready, I want to prepare for it. The person I want to be isn’t going to suddenly wake up one morning and be those things. I am working towards those goals, so when I turn 50, who I have set up myself to be is who I have been working towards.”

He says these goals include what type of father he wants to be, a broadcaster and who he wants to be as a friend. Bingwa says he’s gone back to school, doing business studies. He adds it’s something completely out of his comfort zone.

Being a parent is key in his life and “it’s possibly the most important job I have,” he says. There’s a bit of a glow when he describes his children. He has a 26-year-old son, describing his daughter, 12, “as the apple of my eye” and has him wrapped around her finger.

Concluding his thoughts about Pride Month, Bingwa says: “People are being killed in this country for being queer. Who speaks to those voices who are unheard, whose voices are suppressed? But for those of us who are lucky enough to be visible in a positive way, that can make someone feel like, ‘oh I am going to be okay’.”

To see more, watch the video above.