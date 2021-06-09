Kylie Jenner’s unboxing 3D pink heels with daughter Stormi goes viral

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The makeup mogul's daughter, Stormi, couldn't get any cuter!

We couldn’t think that Kylie Jenner’s baby girl Stormi Webster could get any cuter, but she has.

The business mogul shared an unboxing video of her new Balenciaga neon pink heels. Stormi specifically was the one to open them and she seems to be a big fan of them. The video by the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed the three year old in the closet trying them on.

The shoes are reportedly made entirely by a 3D printer and out of rubber, E Online reported. The shoes also have a customised feature on the side with Kylie’s name. It was also reported by US media that the shoes cost $3,250 (R44,000).

People couldn’t handle the cuteness of Stormi but this isn’t the first time her daughter has stolen the show.

The fruit snack challenge had moms placing delectable bowls of fruit or sweets in front of their kids and asking them to not eat them while they go to the bathroom for some time.

The video of Stormi trying to resist the chocolate buttons while waiting for mom Kylie went viral.

Earlier this year, Stormi made her first appearance in a big fashion house publication, Vogue, accompanying her mother.

The Vogue interview comes after Kylie hailed her daughter as her “remedy for everything”. The cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia was shot on an iPhone at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The image is a close-up of the pair’s faces with the text: “Bedtime Story with Kylie Jenner & Stormi.”

The picture was shot by photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli, who hosted a Zoom photoshoot with the pair.

Beauty mogul Kylie took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes shot of her and Stormi sharing a hug and kiss on Instagram. She admitted in the caption that “sometimes I just look at her and cry” when she thinks about the tot growing up.