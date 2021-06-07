Lifestyle
Celebs & viral | Entertainment | Lifestyle
Lerato Maimela
2 minute read
7 Jun 2021
12:34 pm

Celeb news: Pharrell Williams finally ages

Lerato Maimela

American singer's age is finally catching up with his youthful appearance as he is starting to look much older.

Pharrell Williams. Picture: Instagram

The cold front has had people glued to their screens and involved with celeb stories and the drama that has been unravelling on social media over the weekend, from Kim Kardashian admitting that her marriage has finally reached the end, to Pharrell Williams youthful looks finally catching up to his actual age.

Kim Kardashian breaks down over her marriage 

In the latest episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, the Skims founder admitted to her sisters that her marriage to Kanye West was one she could not continue doing, as it was not making her happy.

“Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state, every year,” says Kim.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian in trouble over smuggled ancient Roman statue

The KUWTK star in the conversation with her sister kylie Jenner adds, “I think he deserves someone that can support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move, and travels with him, and does everything.”

 

Social media is stunned by Pharrell’s quick aging 

The American singer Pharrell Williams was recently seen posing in pictures wearing Chanel, for Town & Country magazine, and for the first time he actually looks like his age.

The pictures circulated on social media during the weekend, and fans were shocked to see that the singer was in fact aging, and no longer looked like his youthful, forever young self.

Thuso Mbedu makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Thuso Mbedu appeared on Ellen’s talk show where she spoke about the limited series The Underground Railroad, and what it took for her to get into her character on the series.

The American talk show host and comedian praised Thuso throughout the interview, saying that Thuso is “a shoe in to win an Emmy”.

“I can’t tell you how amazing you are. Oprah [Winfrey] and I were talking about it, she, of course, loves the show as well, and I was telling her that you were going to be on today, and we’re both in awe of you. You’re incredible,” said Ellen.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

TV

'You have the gift' - Oprah praises Thuso Mbedu's acting
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

TV

Thuso Mbedu makes history with 'The Underground Railroad' premiere!
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

LIFESTYLE

Kim Kardashian in trouble over smuggled ancient Roman statue
1 month ago
1 month ago

ENTERTAINMENT

Thuso Mbedu: Here's what you need to know about SA's export
1 month ago
1 month ago


RELATED ARTICLES

TV

'You have the gift' - Oprah praises Thuso Mbedu's acting
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

TV

Thuso Mbedu makes history with 'The Underground Railroad' premiere!
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

LIFESTYLE

Kim Kardashian in trouble over smuggled ancient Roman statue
1 month ago
1 month ago

ENTERTAINMENT

Thuso Mbedu: Here's what you need to know about SA's export
1 month ago
1 month ago