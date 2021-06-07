Celeb news: Pharrell Williams finally ages

Lerato Maimela

American singer's age is finally catching up with his youthful appearance as he is starting to look much older.

The cold front has had people glued to their screens and involved with celeb stories and the drama that has been unravelling on social media over the weekend, from Kim Kardashian admitting that her marriage has finally reached the end, to Pharrell Williams youthful looks finally catching up to his actual age.

Kim Kardashian breaks down over her marriage

In the latest episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, the Skims founder admitted to her sisters that her marriage to Kanye West was one she could not continue doing, as it was not making her happy.

“Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state, every year,” says Kim.

The KUWTK star in the conversation with her sister kylie Jenner adds, “I think he deserves someone that can support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move, and travels with him, and does everything.”

Social media is stunned by Pharrell’s quick aging

The American singer Pharrell Williams was recently seen posing in pictures wearing Chanel, for Town & Country magazine, and for the first time he actually looks like his age.

The pictures circulated on social media during the weekend, and fans were shocked to see that the singer was in fact aging, and no longer looked like his youthful, forever young self.

Pharrell wearing Chanel for Town & Country Mag! pic.twitter.com/x7tGXFZke9 — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) June 2, 2021

Thuso Mbedu makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Thuso Mbedu appeared on Ellen’s talk show where she spoke about the limited series The Underground Railroad, and what it took for her to get into her character on the series.

The American talk show host and comedian praised Thuso throughout the interview, saying that Thuso is “a shoe in to win an Emmy”.

“I can’t tell you how amazing you are. Oprah [Winfrey] and I were talking about it, she, of course, loves the show as well, and I was telling her that you were going to be on today, and we’re both in awe of you. You’re incredible,” said Ellen.