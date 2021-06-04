Celebs & viral
4 Jun 2021
Nomcebo Zikode opens foundation, donates R125,000 to home town

The foundation is aimed at girl child empowerment, protection against crimes of gender-based violence and education equality.

Nomcebo Zikode has launched her own foundation. Picture: Instagram

Xola Moya Wam’ songstress Nomcebo Zikode has proudly announced she has started a foundation in her name.

In a statement she said, the foundation is aimed at uplifting underprivileged communities, in partnership with Swiss finance tech company Aidonic, supported by local sneaker brand Drip and Liv Village.

They intend to make many communities around the country beneficiaries of monetary donations by the foundation in an effort to help alleviate some of the difficulties communities face daily.

It will support a variety of causes such as transparency, girl child empowerment, protection against crimes of gender-based violence and education equality.

The foundation is starting off on a good note as Zikode will be donating R125,000 to her home town of Hammarsdale in KwaZulu-Natal.

The singer says this has been a “lifelong dream”. Aidonic said its role is to ensure the donated funds reach the communities they are intended for.

ALSO READ: Listen here: Master KG’s new track with Akon and David Guetta

Zikode featured on Master KG’s  Jerusalema and has been on a world tour due to the huge success of the song and her album, Xola Moya Wam’. 

She has particularly travelled and performed in many parts of Africa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode)

Master KG is also still abuzz with his new song with Akon and David Guetta topping the charts. He also revealed this week he was named in the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

