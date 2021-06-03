Citizen reporter

Sandton City's new drive-in is now open for business.

A old time favourite is making its return to the city of Johannesburg since the pandemic, Sandton City will be home to a Joburg drive-in.

Sandton City has announced that in partnership with Ster Kinekor it is launching The City Drive-In from Thursday, 3 June. The cinematic experience is located on the rooftop parking of the mall.

Opening times for the Joburg drive-in

The movie screenings will be for a limited edition from 3 June to 31 July, every Thursday to Sunday. The film offerings will be a selection of modern classics to new releases.

Bookings are already open on the Quicket website. Pricing starts from R200 per car, not per person and movies start from 2pm to 7pm. Films on offer include Fast and Furious 7, The Lion King, A Star is Born and Frozen. The first screening of Godzilla vs Kong on Thursday evening is sold out.

The entrance to the rooftop is located off Sandton Drive, with access from the parking entrance on Sandton Drive by Tiger Wheel & Tyre.

The Good Things Guy reported, The City Drive-In is a cashless concept with refreshments that will be available for purchase prior to arrival when checking out on Quicket.

Refreshments will also be available on the rooftop from the Ster-Kinekor stall.

The mall says it is a Covid-19 compliant, SAFE certified shopping centre. As regulated with the level 2 restrictions, masks are compulsory and should be worn correctly at all times when people are outside their vehicles.

Social distancing must also be practised. The venue will have sanitising stations located throughout the drive-in and should be used frequently.

Theatre and rental experience company Spill Beam, which set up the drive-in was excited to be part of the project.

Get ready Johannesburg for something old school but cool The City Drive-in at Sandton Splitbeam are proud to play our part.



Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele