WATCH: Teen fights off bear with bare hands to save her dogs

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The US teen says she was 'not in her right mind' when she shoved the bear to protect their family dogs.

Would you fight off a bear to save your pets?

Well one 17-year-old American teenager girl, bravely answered yes. A surveillance camera facing the garden of a home in California shows a bear with its two cubs climbing the wall. Quickly, four dogs go for the attack after seeing them.

The bear attacks the dogs as the teen runs and shoves the bear off the wall and grabs a dog before running back into the house.

The original video was shared on TikTok earlier this week. The woman who shared it is the teen’s cousin, Brenda. She captioned it: “My cousin Hailey yeeted a bear off her fence today and saved her dogs. How was your Memorial Day?!”

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Citlally Morinico (@realestatebeauty)

When interviewed by US media, Hailey Morinico admits she was “not in her right mind” when she shoved the bear, Daily Mail reported. Hailey says she didn’t even know it was a bear when she pushed it.

“I didn’t know I had it in me, to be honest. Who does that? Who in their right mind pushes a bear?,” she said in an interview with Good Morning America.

Unbelievably Hailey only ended up with a sprained and grazed finger and all their family dogs are okay.

Twitter users said if they were placed in a similar situation they wouldn’t know what to do. Actor Chris Evans reacting to Hailey’s actions, said she had no hesitation.

This is insane. Zero hesitation. https://t.co/3HTFuVjAbj — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 1, 2021