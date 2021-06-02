Celebs & viral
Celebs & viral | Entertainment
Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
1 minute read
2 Jun 2021
2:17 pm

DJ Fresh is not going back to radio any time soon

Kaunda Selisho

DJ Fresh says he won't be back on radio any time soon due to what he calls 'a stupid restraint of trade'.

DJ Fresh has fallen silent on the air waves. Picture: Instagram

Radio veteran DJ Fresh will not be returning to radio any time soon.

DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and fellow DJ Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) were let go by Primedia pending the outcome of an investigation into rape allegations levelled against the pair earlier this year.

They initially announced they would be stepping back from all public engagements pending the outcome of the investigation, before changing their minds and resuming public life as normal.

DJ Fresh has been playing at live events and keeping his social media up to date but recently let his large fan base know he would not be returning to radio.

“RADIO KING!!! Ps. You can rehire, but you can NEVER “replace” me!! #DontGetItTwisted,” wrote Fresh, seemingly taking a jab at his Drive Time replacement at 947, Thando Thabethe.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: 947 announces DJ Fresh replacement and it’s Thando Thabethe

“Pps. Part of your legacy is radio features so solid/strong, that it becomes programming suicide to get rid of them,” in reference to Thabethe continuing to make use of the features Fresh and his team conceptualised during his time at the station.

Fresh said he was unable to return to radio for a competing station because of what he calls “a stupid restraint of trade” he says he agreed to during the “honeymoon phase”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ Fresh (SA) (@djfreshsa)

Perhaps he will follow in the footsteps of broadcasters such as Robert Marawa, Gareth Cliff and MacG Mukwevho and branch out on his own.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MUSIC

Classic FM shifts to R&B and 'Old Skool' offering
2 days ago
2 days ago

ENTERTAINMENT

Still grieving AKA returns to the stage end of May
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

MUSIC

'This is how radio should sound' - Twitter reacts to Thomas and Skhumba show
1 month ago
1 month ago

ENTERTAINMENT

Dineo’s response to #Askaman on Metro FM has SA talking
2 months ago
2 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

MUSIC

Classic FM shifts to R&B and 'Old Skool' offering
2 days ago
2 days ago

ENTERTAINMENT

Still grieving AKA returns to the stage end of May
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

MUSIC

'This is how radio should sound' - Twitter reacts to Thomas and Skhumba show
1 month ago
1 month ago

ENTERTAINMENT

Dineo’s response to #Askaman on Metro FM has SA talking
2 months ago
2 months ago