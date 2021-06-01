Celebs & viral
Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
1 Jun 2021
3:48 pm

Piers Morgan blasted for what he said about Naomi Osaka

Kaunda Selisho

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has been accused of having a problem with successful women of colour after his comments about Naomi Osaka.

Piers Morgan says he stands by his opinion of Meghan Markle. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has been lambasted for his recent commentary on tennis star Naomi Osaka’s decision to boycott post-match interviews at The French Open (also called Roland-Garros).

Last week, the four-time Grand Slam champion said she would not be interacting with the press during the French Open in an effort to protect her mental health.

“Hey everyone, hope you are all doing well, I’m writing this to say I am not going to do any press during Roland Garros. I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one,” wrote Osaka in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Osaka further said that athletes are often asked repetitive questions that place doubt in their minds and added she would no longer subject herself to that.

She was later fined $15,000 (R206,000) for her decision.

What did Piers Morgan say about Naomi Osaka?

On Monday, Morgan said he had penned a column about Osaka’s decision for the Daily Mail.

His announcement was immediately lambasted as further proof that he has a problem with successful women and women of colour.

Others added that his actions also proved his disregard for mental health.

Earlier this year, Morgan was repeatedly called out for his behaviour towards Meghan Markle, especially after she shared her previous struggles with suicidal thoughts during an interview with Oprah.

British mental health charity Mind expressed its disappointment in Morgan who argued he did not believe Markle had suicidal thoughts during his time as a Good Morning Britain anchor.

Morgan has hit back at claims he has something against women of colour.

He topped off the conversation by sharing a picture of himself standing next to Serena Williams to prove he has nothing against black, female tennis stars.

READ NEXT: Piers Morgan comes for Meghan’s children’s book in scathing column

