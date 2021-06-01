Veteran legendary actor MacDonald Ndodana passes away

Lerato Maimela

The loveable actor Macdonald Ndodana was known for his roles on Generations, uGugu no Andile and Home Affairs.

Zanoxolo Mathunjwa announced on social media today that her father and legend in the film and television industry, MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa had passed away.

Zanoxolo posted on Twitter: “RIP daddy. #Heartbroken MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa gave up the ghost today.”

It is not known what Macdonald’s cause of death was and the Mathunjwa Ndodana family have not yet made his obituary and funeral information known yet to the public.

MacDonald was affectionately known as Bra Mac by his loved ones and best known for his roles as Oupa in Khululeka, Tshibaphi on Intsika and Mawande’s father on the old Generations.

Bra Mac also made appearances in Soul City, uGugu no Andile, Stokvel and Home Affairs.

Since the news of the legend’s death, tributes and condolences have been rolling in from his loved ones and fans.

Most of us were raised by him on screens & he’s also our daddy… May his soul be at peace. Strongs to you & your family ma’am & May you guys find strength through these trying times. https://t.co/LiWyyxaPp3 — #DearAfrika (@wandilebrian) June 1, 2021

The roles your dad played on TV had me thinking he was probably like that in real life, esp the one on Home affairs. RIP to him???? https://t.co/o6Ph7NwH1I — magasman (@_Nolly_M) June 1, 2021

A Legend madoda, from the days of UBAMBO LWAM, Soul City, uGugu no Andile and Home Affairs ???????? Sleep well Elder ???????????? https://t.co/8zCmtIiXAu — Langa (@Dlambulo_Bhele) June 1, 2021

A legend. Your father entertained us for many years. May his soul find eternal peace ????️ https://t.co/36XRxsYvya — PABLO (@WonderMahlobo) June 1, 2021

Nooooo man. What a legend. He made me fall inlove with isiXhosa back in the day ???????????????????????????? — ♥Ndumkazi (@Ndumkazi) June 1, 2021