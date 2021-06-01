Celebs & viral
Celebs & viral | Entertainment
Lerato Maimela
2 minute read
1 Jun 2021
1:27 pm

Veteran legendary actor MacDonald Ndodana passes away

Lerato Maimela

The loveable actor Macdonald Ndodana was known for his roles on Generations, uGugu no Andile and Home Affairs.

The late MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa. Picture: Instagram

Zanoxolo Mathunjwa announced on social media today that her father and legend in the film and television industry, MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa had passed away.

Zanoxolo posted on Twitter: “RIP daddy. #Heartbroken MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa gave up the ghost today.”

It is not known what Macdonald’s cause of death was and the Mathunjwa Ndodana family have not yet made his obituary and funeral information known yet to the public.

ALSO READ: Mahlubi Kraai has passed away at the age of 47

MacDonald was affectionately known as Bra Mac by his loved ones and best known for his roles as Oupa in Khululeka, Tshibaphi on Intsika and Mawande’s father on the old Generations.

Bra Mac also made appearances in Soul City, uGugu no Andile, Stokvel and Home Affairs.

Since the news of the legend’s death, tributes and condolences have been rolling in from his loved ones and fans.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Government wants marriage laws inclusive of all religions - Motsoaledi
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Funeral parlour groups threaten to shut down home affairs head office
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

NEWS

Undertakers dead serious about shutting down Home Affairs
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

LIFESTYLE

Mahlubi Kraai has passed away at the age of 47
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Government wants marriage laws inclusive of all religions - Motsoaledi
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Funeral parlour groups threaten to shut down home affairs head office
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

NEWS

Undertakers dead serious about shutting down Home Affairs
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

LIFESTYLE

Mahlubi Kraai has passed away at the age of 47
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago