Kaunda Selisho

Zozi Tunzi doll by a Sri-Lankan celebrity doll artist causes some controversy with its green eyes.

A Zozi Tunzi doll created to immortalise the moment the former Miss Universe took her final majestic walk across the Miss Universe stage has resulted in some controversy.

Sri-Lankan celebrity doll artist Nigeshan, popularly known as Nigy Dolls, added a Zozibini doll to its Miss Universe series of dolls.

While some were happy to see Zozi in doll form, many were upset about the doll for a variety of reasons.

On Facebook, the biggest complaint was that the doll looked nothing like Zozi.

“This doesn’t look like Zozi and the doll has green eyes, what’s that about?” Lethiwe Hlatshwayo said.

“That doll doesn’t do her any justice,” added Simbz Ntobela.

“Beautiful it looks like Rihanna,” Njabulo Prince said.

Tweeps react to the Zozi Tunzi doll

Over on Twitter, the conspiracy theories went into overdrive with many mistaking the artist’s name for the doll’s name. They went on to make a connection between the artist,s name – Nigy Dolls – and a historic racial slur.

So does one pronounce this nigydolls is it niggy dolls or am I reaching? pic.twitter.com/w4ClfKp8rj — Malusi Zungu (@malusizwi) May 29, 2021

The original author of the post quickly shut down the assumptions.

If you didn’t know now you know. Nigydoll is a brand name by a Sri Lankan artist. Just like any artist, the artist gave her/his brand a name “nigydoll”. Not because the artist saw in Zozi a nigga doll but it’s the artists name. Nahlala nikhangela uchuku niyadina????????‍♀️. — Nandira Zuri???? (@nandira_zuri) May 28, 2021

ALSO READ: Three things we love about Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

Twitter user @enterpisetv_sa questioned whether Zozi would be profiting from the use of her likeness.

Here’s me hoping @zozitunzi has signed an airtight contract with them so she benefits from every cent made from this doll…If not then take them to court MamTolo because no one can ever use another’s name willy nilly???? — Enterprise TV Network – Siphokazi Sowazi (@enterprisetv_sa) May 29, 2021

The comments were not all bad, however. Some defended the fact that dolls do not always look exactly like the people they are meant to represent.

Can anyone provide any previous proof of dolls looking exactly like who they are intended to look like. Growing up with action figures, I’ve never seen a doll that looks like the person. What exactly are people expecting here? Picture perfect DNA duplicate of Zozi? ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ — @TakeUpSpace_sa (@bangi_yes) May 29, 2021

So the doll was suppose to be exactly like her? Yhu ama expert mara pic.twitter.com/6aRUDMBpUk — Princess_Ndorh (@DineoLaNgwane) May 29, 2021