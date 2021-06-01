VIDEO: Confirmed – Babes Wodumo is pregnant

She raised a few eyebrows when she was seen sipping champagne at her birthday celebrations in March.

Although Gqom musician Babes Wodumo has not officially announced the impending birth of her first child, she no longer seems to be hiding her baby bump when she was recently seen partying up a storm at Soweto’s popular hangout venue, Zone 6.

Babes was on the lineup of DBN Gogo’s “Kwa Gogo’s” birthday celebrations at the venue alongside artists such as Black Motion, Riky Rick and DJ Banques.

In a video screen recorded from DBN Gogo’s Instagram stories, Babes can be seen dancing on stage alongside the birthday girl while she cradles her stomach and rubs it.

Seemingly overcome with joy, DBN Gogo then embraces Wodumo before the video cuts.

Babes Wodumo recently stepped out to party with DBN GOGO for her birthday at Zone6 in Soweto. pic.twitter.com/PCPf912eDY — Kit (@kayselisho) June 1, 2021



Speculation that Babes Wodumo is pregnant

For months, there has been speculation the Gqom queen is expecting her first child with long-time boyfriend turned fiancé Mampintsha (Mandla Maphumulo).

This led to questions after a video surfaced of Babes supposedly taking a sip of champagne at her recent birthday celebrations in March.

The bottle in her hand in the video is believed to be Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial which doesn’t seem to come in non-alcoholic variants.

Wait guys!!!! Babes Wodumo is pregnant and was seen sipping Moët Nectar from the bottle on camera!!! Tell me is there a non alcoholic Moët? pic.twitter.com/KwdeWFf7O8 — A Radio Unicorn ???? (@tshepi_mabs) March 26, 2021

The Citizen reached out to Babes Wodumo and her team for comment but had not received a response at the time of publishing.

