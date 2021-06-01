Celebs & viral
Celebs & viral | Entertainment
1 minute read
1 Jun 2021
2:17 pm

VIDEO: Confirmed – Babes Wodumo is pregnant

She raised a few eyebrows when she was seen sipping champagne at her birthday celebrations in March.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are expecting their first child together. Picture: Instagram

Although Gqom musician Babes Wodumo has not officially announced the impending birth of her first child, she no longer seems to be hiding her baby bump when she was recently seen partying up a storm at Soweto’s popular hangout venue, Zone 6.

Babes was on the lineup of DBN Gogo’s “Kwa Gogo’s” birthday celebrations at the venue alongside artists such as Black Motion, Riky Rick and DJ Banques.

In a video screen recorded from DBN Gogo’s Instagram stories, Babes can be seen dancing on stage alongside the birthday girl while she cradles her stomach and rubs it.

Seemingly overcome with joy, DBN Gogo then embraces Wodumo before the video cuts.


Speculation that Babes Wodumo is pregnant

For months, there has been speculation the Gqom queen is expecting her first child with long-time boyfriend turned fiancé Mampintsha (Mandla Maphumulo).

This led to questions after a video surfaced of Babes supposedly taking a sip of champagne at her recent birthday celebrations in March.

The bottle in her hand in the video is believed to be Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial which doesn’t seem to come in non-alcoholic variants.

The Citizen reached out to Babes Wodumo and her team for comment but had not received a response at the time of publishing.

READ NEXT: Inside Babes Wodumo’s and Mampintsha’s traditional wedding

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

ENTERTAINMENT

Where is Babes' tooth? Twitterati reacts to DJ Tira video
1 week ago
1 week ago

MUSIC

Samas 27: Nominations are out and men are leading the nods
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Babes Wodumo's and Mampintsha's traditional wedding
1 month ago
1 month ago

MULTIMEDIA

Babes Wodumo hasn't talked to Masechaba Khumalo since
3 months ago
3 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

ENTERTAINMENT

Where is Babes' tooth? Twitterati reacts to DJ Tira video
1 week ago
1 week ago

MUSIC

Samas 27: Nominations are out and men are leading the nods
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Babes Wodumo's and Mampintsha's traditional wedding
1 month ago
1 month ago

MULTIMEDIA

Babes Wodumo hasn't talked to Masechaba Khumalo since
3 months ago
3 months ago