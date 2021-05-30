PIC: Kate Middleton ‘grateful’ after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gets her first Covid-19 vaccine dose.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are showing their continuous support for healthcare workers and the vaccine programme in Great Britain.

Kate Middleton shared on Saturday that she had received her Covid-19 vaccine dose, a week after her husband, Prince William did.

She captioned it: “I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing.”

Photographed and dressed casually in denim and a cream shirt, the duchess was relaxed as she received her first jab.

Earlier last week, William thanked those who are working on the vaccine program.

“To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”The royal couple recently visited Scotland to address the Massed Pipes and Drums of the Combined Cadet Force in the country.

Prince William said: “It has been an honour to have represented The Queen as Lord High Commissioner. Catherine and I came here to listen, so we might learn more about your challenges, but also, to learn of your hopes and aspirations, so that we may serve alongside you with the combination of humility and conviction that speaks so powerfully to us.

“I am shaped by this place. The abiding affection I feel for it is rooted in my experience of its everyday life – in people, relationships, and its ethic of neighbourliness.”

Kate talked about an issue she has been pushing for, awareness for mental health. She said: “Addiction and violence are among the most challenging social issues we face as a society.

“Scotland isn’t alone in trying to tackle these challenges – but organisations like Turning Point Scotland and the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit are some of those leading the way in finding compassionate, holistic, human-led solutions.