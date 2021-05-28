Celeb news: Mohale & Somizi are ‘okay’, Dimplez takes legal action and ‘Friends: The Reunion’ is here!

Sandisiwe Mbhele

These are the biggest celeb and entertainment stories of the week.

The world of lifestyle and entertainment has been busy as always, as a few old faces reappeared in the spotlight for unfortunately not good reasons, while Mohale and Somizi fans finally got the answers they wanted.

Here are the top celebs news this week:

Mohale finally puts to bed divorce rumours to Somizi

You wanted to know, so we finally got the answer for you! Mohale Motaung’s marriage to superstar Somizi Mhlongo has been much talked about. There hasn’t been clarity for months as to their material status. Amid constant reports of a spilt, trouble in paradise and cheating allegations, Mohale finally cleared the air.

Speaking to The Citizen, the actor said he’s “not getting a divorce”.

“Marriages go through some things, ups and downs,” adding that perception has been a big factor. “People take what they see and they run with it. There was just a phase like any other couple, we are not getting a divorce. Things are okay.”

Watch the video above for all the latest on what happened and what other celebrities had to say.

Mohale also talked about his rising acting career and the perception he doesn’t need to work as hard as other actors to get work because of his relationship with Somizi.

Makhadzi viral video proves to be divisive

Makhadzi’s sexually suggestive dance with another man has received mixed reactions. While performing Makhadzi calls a man from the crowd to dance with her. The two trade what can only be described as sexual, flirtatious and even perverted dance moves, as Makhadzi suggestively touches the man’s private parts.

The South African Music Awards (Samas) distanced itself from any suggestion it was involved in sharing the video. This was theorised by fans after the video went viral and trended on Twitter.

DJ Dimplez is taking reported baby mamma to court

DJ Dimplez has spoken out against Mamdirah “Kinky” Diakoumpa ( also known as Mam Diarah) after she claimed she was pregnant. But the story is much murkier than it seems. The DJ accused Mam Diarah of rape after a one-night stand.

Diarah shared several screenshots of messages with DJ Dimplez of the events that lead to their meeting. Diarah claimed the DJ was drunk on many occasions and detailed the night in question when she said she felt pregnant.

Comeback ‘Friends’ fans wanted

Friends: The Reunion, the award-winning and star-studded cast with Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc, reunited on the original Friends studio. Fans have been asking for this since the last episode aired 17 years ago.

South African fans can catch the reunion on Showmax on 31 May.