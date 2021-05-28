Phumzile van Damme sounds ‘stern’ warning to Qiniso’s new boyfriend Gaz

Sandisiwe Mbhele

SA's first Bachelorette Qiniso van Damme is very much in love.

Qiniso van Damme says she did it for love and has found her match with Gaz.

The final episode of the first-ever Bachelorette South Africa came to an end on Thursday evening.

Qiniso’s journey started in February 2021 on M-Net’s franchise of the popular dating reality show. Qiniso was a contestant in season two and made it into the top six.

Coming out as a big fan favourite, the network chose her as first bachelorette and, significantly, the first black lead. Starting with 20 suitors, Qiniso’s final two included cricket coach Henk “Swazi” Nel and marketer Gareth “Gaz” Ehret.

The pair showed their love on social media, with Qiniso’s sister politician and former DA parliamentarian Phumzile Van Damme sending a stern warning to Gaz.

“It’s been such a pleasure getting to know you @EhretGareth. You’re fun, funny and a genuinely kind person. I don’t trust very easily, and I trust you with my sister’s heart. Don’t f**k it up.”

We all knew she was going to choose Gaz, but this must be the biggest shock of the night. He won the sister over, well done @EhretGareth #TheBacheloretteSA https://t.co/xpvFiXxDvU — Carl (@Carl_T84) May 27, 2021

With their undeniable chemistry, quirky sense of humour and also a serious side when needed, Qiniso chose Gaz in the end as the person she was most compatible with.

I love you so much.@qinisovandamme.

Thank you Twitter peeps for the constant entertainment, support and criticism… You have all added you own bit of magic. I leave this show with so much love, gratitude and fulfillment, I feel truly blessed. #TheBacheloretteSA pic.twitter.com/sgIQkEbX7k — Gareth Ehret (@EhretGareth) May 27, 2021

Gaz also shared a beautiful compilation video of what the couple have been up to after the show, with Qiniso commenting: “Love of my life.”

In the Bachelor series around the world, usually a proposal occurs, but Gaz chose a ring that symbolises taking their relationship further.

The couple still seem very much together.