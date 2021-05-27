WATCH: First look – Ariana Grande’s wedding dress

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Pop star looked stunning wearing a Vera Wang wedding dress.

Pop star Ariana Grande has shared the first pictures of her wedding nuptials with real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

The couple tied the knot on 15 May in a very intimate setting. Reportedly only 20 people were in attendance at her home in Los Angeles. One of Grande’s representative told US Weekly that “the room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Grande announced her engagement to Gomez in December 2020 on an Instagram post that included photos of the pair and her diamond and pearl ring with the caption “forever n then some.”