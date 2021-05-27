WATCH: First look – Ariana Grande’s wedding dress

Pop star Ariana Grande has shared the first pictures of her wedding nuptials with real estate agent Dalton Gomez.
The couple tied the knot on 15 May in a very intimate setting. Reportedly only 20 people were in attendance at her home in Los Angeles. One of Grande’s representative told US Weekly that “the room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”
Grande announced her engagement to Gomez in December 2020 on an Instagram post that included photos of the pair and her diamond and pearl ring with the caption “forever n then some.”
Sharing the first pictures of her wedding dress, designed by famous fashion designer Vera Wang, the singer was beaming.
The couple were first spotted together in February 2020 and would later make it official during her music video for Stuck With U with Justin Bieber.
Gomez works for a luxury real estate company, Aaron Kirman Group. According to the website, he is a five-year “veteran” in the luxury estate agent market in Los Angeles. He served as the director of operations for the first three years and has one of the biggest clientele of A-list buyers in LA.
He was born and raised in southern California. He is 25 years old and a private person.
Grande had high profile relationships in the past. These included comedian Pete Davidson – the pair were engaged in 2018 – and late rapper Mac Miller. The star took the decision to make her relationship with Gomez much more private.
Grande made headlines in 2017 when a stadium concert of hers was the target of a suicide bombing attack in Manchester, England, leaving 22 people dead and hundreds injured.