Samas slam Makhadzi fan theory about sharing video as ‘absurd’

Social media influencers denied they were 'paid' for their tweets about Makhadzi's behaviour.

A video of Makhadzi during a performance has gone viral due to the nature of her dancing with another man.

Performing to a packed crowd in Limpopo, Makhadzi calls one man from the crowd to dance with her. What happens next can only be described once you see it.

Your energy is scary . ????????????????pic.twitter.com/Prm6pIhVfU — ℤiphorator❼ Simamane (@ZiphoratorS) May 26, 2021

The tweet above was shared after Makhadzi entered the conversation on celebrity boxing matches Cassper Nyovest is hoping to organise. She wanted to know if the boxing matches were only for men because “I have this 1 girl I need her on boxing ring before I can drop new songs”.

Theories ran wild when the video was shared, with fans thinking whoever leaked it may have been from the South African Music Awards (Samas) and creating a certain narrative.

Makhadzi was not nominated in any category and those trying to “end” or “cancel” her career are being paid to say this, fans claim.

Sama spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng said any claim they were involved in sharing the video was not true and they “had nothing to do with it”.

“We are in the business of celebrating South African artists, not to vilify and ridicule them to push a personal vendetta. It is absurd to claim the Samas would be party to an agenda that is aimed at humiliating an artist,” Mofokeng said.

The Citizen reached out to Makhadzi’s management and is waiting for a response. Twitter “influencers” denied they were paid for their tweets calling out Makhadzi’s behaviour.

Your influencers got paid to cancel Makhadzi….. dont believe the hype… someone at the SAMAS is working overtime ???????????????? — Bassy Rakale⚪ (@bassyballz) May 27, 2021

Just leave Makhadzi alone, just leave her alone ! — Marcus Jr. ???? (@dumisane_) May 27, 2021

Leave Makhadzi alone she did non wrong, mans wanted to be touched, he stood there and took it willingly, I mean dude did not complain but yall out here nywe nywe bana ba baloi — ????????Othello???????? (@KingDon_za) May 27, 2021