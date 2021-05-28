Master KG’s releases new track with Akon and David Guetta

Sandisiwe Mbhele

'I never thought that one day we would do a song together.'

Local superstar Master KG has released a new song recorded with two big international artists.

He told The Citizen his latest collaboration with David Guetta and Akon happened by coincidence.

The song, Shine Your Light, takes some inspiration from his smash hit Jerusalema and places him at the centre of dance music as he continues to take the world by storm.

“I wanted to collaborate with someone who has the same vision in music as me, bringing people together. I was so happy that David Guetta was interested to work with me on this song,” he said.

Master KG says he made a beat, sent it to Guetta who added and made some changes to it and came up with the idea to get Akon on the track.

“Listening to the song, he felt that Akon was the right person for the beat. They have worked together in the past and Akon was so happy to join us and collaborate,” he said.

Just as his collaboration with Burna Boy, Master KG didn’t have the opportunity to meet Akon or Guetta due to the pandemic and everything was done virtually. With so much attention still on him on the international stage, he hasn’t even scratched the surface.

“For me, this is just the beginning, there are a lot of things I want to do that need hard work and dedication. It may seem that I am gone, but it is the beginning of a new road.”

He says the song took about a month to complete and Shine Your Light is a positive song that will bring hope and joy to people.

Having now worked with two music maestros, the beatmaker says he has learnt a lot and changed his perception of working with big artists.

“I never thought that one day we would do a song together. They are very humble, they are so dedicated, everybody was ready to work and make things happen.

“They made time to do this song, I didn’t wait for a long time. With these two legends I learnt. As much as they are superstars, they still respect what they doing.”

Master KG says a music video is in the works and that is when he would meet Akon and David Guetta.

Shine Your Light can be streamed from Friday, 28 May on all digital platforms such as Apple, Deezer and Spotify.