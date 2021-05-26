Celebs & viral
Sandisiwe Mbhele
26 May 2021
WATCH: Mark Ruffalo apologises for Israel genocide tweet

The 'Avengers' actor says his posts have been used to justify antisemitism.

US actor Mark Ruffalo. Picture: TED/AFP

Avenger’s star Mark Ruffalo is falling back on comments he made on Twitter showing his pro-Palestine stance.

His apologised on Monday suggesting that Israel had committed “genocide” during the 11-day conflict with Palestine in Gaza. Ruffalo said his posts were not “accurate” and they were “inflammatory and disrespectful”.

The actor did not clarify which tweets he was apologising for, as he also compared Israel to apartheid South Africa.

 

 

 

 

Palestine and Israel reached a ceasefire agreement last week. Ruffalo said in his apology that his posts  sharing information on organisations that people could donate to, were ways to justify antisemitism. He has since deleted some of his tweets.

Ruffalo’s apology was not welcomed by some, as people thought he should have stood his ground. The Incredible Hulk actor has been outspoken on many societal issues including the Black Lives Matter movement and climate change.

