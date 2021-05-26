WATCH: Mark Ruffalo apologises for Israel genocide tweet

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The 'Avengers' actor says his posts have been used to justify antisemitism.

Avenger’s star Mark Ruffalo is falling back on comments he made on Twitter showing his pro-Palestine stance.

His apologised on Monday suggesting that Israel had committed “genocide” during the 11-day conflict with Palestine in Gaza. Ruffalo said his posts were not “accurate” and they were “inflammatory and disrespectful”.

The actor did not clarify which tweets he was apologising for, as he also compared Israel to apartheid South Africa.

Palestine and Israel reached a ceasefire agreement last week. Ruffalo said in his apology that his posts sharing information on organisations that people could donate to, were ways to justify antisemitism. He has since deleted some of his tweets.