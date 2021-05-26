WATCH: Mark Ruffalo apologises for Israel genocide tweet

Avenger’s star Mark Ruffalo is falling back on comments he made on Twitter showing his pro-Palestine stance.
His apologised on Monday suggesting that Israel had committed “genocide” during the 11-day conflict with Palestine in Gaza. Ruffalo said his posts were not “accurate” and they were “inflammatory and disrespectful”.
The actor did not clarify which tweets he was apologising for, as he also compared Israel to apartheid South Africa.
I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 25, 2021
Ruffalo’s apology was not welcomed by some, as people thought he should have stood his ground. The Incredible Hulk actor has been outspoken on many societal issues including the Black Lives Matter movement and climate change.
Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo—on-screen superheroes who turn out to be real-life hypocrites & cowards because they deny the genocide of Palestinians. Just don’t put Hollywood actors on pedestals. The real heroes are the on-ground activists & resisters. #SaveSheikhJarrah #FreePalestine
— Sarah Mughal Rana—سارة (@sarahrana769) May 25, 2021
still can’t believe that @MarkRuffalo really got on here and said “I have reflected & want to apologize for standing with the oppressed”
— haroun (@hqdada) May 26, 2021
The truth is that @MarkRuffalo has done more to highlight and amplify the plight of Palestinians, Native Americans, Iraqis, Bahais, and low-income Americans than most other celebrities AND also most of the online armchair warriors slamming him as a ‘sellout’ etc on Twitter today.
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 25, 2021