How you can be the next Miss SA 2021

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Entries for Miss South Africa are now open. Here's what you need to do to enter.

The Miss South Africa organisation already looking for the next pageant queen to represent the country and the world.

Reigning Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musiḓa was crowned in October 2020 and will represent the country in the Miss World pageant later in the year. Musiḓa has used her platform to focus on mental health.

The pageant has seen immense growth and interest due to previous SA winners doing well on international platforms. The new Miss SA 2021 will look up to previous Miss Universe winners such as Zozibini Tuniz, Demi-Leigh Timbow in 2017 and Miss World Rolene Strauss in 2014.

ALSO READ: Natasha Joubert pays tribute to Miss Universe 2020 winner

Despite the surprisingly poor performance of Miss SA representative Natasha Joubert in Miss Universe, the search for the new Miss SA opened on Monday at 5pm and will close on June 24 at midnight.

This year’s slogan is: “Woman who will not be silenced, who will speak boldly and echo their voice so that others can be heard! To the woman who doesn’t want to be good but is ready to raise the standard and become great!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa)

In a statement, the Miss SA organisation says the powerful commercial was scripted by Melissa Nayimuli, a finalist at last year’s competition.

How to enter:

Enter on the Miss SA website.

Fill in the questions.

Upload entry pictures (one head and shoulders and one full-body image).

Entrants will also be required to post their introduction video on social media using #MissSA2021 and tagging Miss South Africa on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Entrants are encouraged to watch the dedicated “How To” videos that will be uploaded by Miss SA online.

The final pageant is expected to be held in October.

Musiḓa encouraged people to enter. “I will cherish for as long as I live. You too can do it! This platform has not only empowered me, but it has caused a ripple effect that has empowered others too. It has empowered a nation of girls just like me and showed me that all dreams are valid irrespective of your background.”