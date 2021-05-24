Anele’s birthday party: Somizi, Spiderman, Wimbledon

Talk show host joined by her celebrity friends over the weekend to celebrate her 37 trip around the sun.

Talk show host, wife and mother of a son, Anele Mdoda has recently turned 37, and the television and radio personality celebrated her special day with an exquisite Wimbledon themed birthday party which left those uninvited super jealous, and filled with fomo (fear of missing out).

Anele was joined by her celebrity friends over the weekend to celebrate her 37 trip around the sun, and the joyous day was filled with bubbly, laughs, and assorted braai meat which was prepared by her caterers.

With the party having a tennis theme, Wimbledon to be exact, every single guest in attendance respected the theme and dressed in their crisp white tennis clothes, accompanied by tennis accessories such as head bands, arms bands, and actual tennis rackets to join in on the festivities at the #Wimbledon37 celebration.

The birthday girl and host wore white skort (a skirt which has a pair of shorts attached to it), a white sports bra, a white and stylish blazer which had “37 years of Anele” embroidered on the back, white sneakers, and a pearly necklace to finish off the look.

The birthday girl was joined in celebrating her big day by public figures such as Somizi Mhlongo, Maps Maponyane, her sister Thembisa Mdoda, Kefilwe Mabote, Tumi Morake, and Spiderman.

On the day of the celebrations tweeps could not help themselves but to express how amazing they thought the theme of the party was, and how jealous they were that they could not be there to join in on the festivities.

This is what Anele’s followers had to say:

Anele nailed the #Wimbledon37 theme. Loved it & how the guests honoured the theme???????? — Anchored⚓ (@tubi_p) May 23, 2021