What to watch: Have a laugh with Comedy Central’s virtual bar

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The comedy virtual bar will see the likes of popular funnyman Trevor Gumbi.

The new season of the successful concept Comedy Central Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar returns and the series is much needed.

Receiving their first nomination for best variety show at the South African Television and Film Awards (Saftas) 2021, season two will still have a star-studded lineup. It includes the likes of Tumi Morake, Nina Hastie, Trevor Gumbi, Nik Rabinowitz, Tyson Ngubeni and Sihle Vezi.

It sees the funniest comedians on each episode perform and sketch acts that will have you in stitches.

The Citizen had a chat with one of the funny man, Gumbi. He says the virtual comedy bar was one of the ways to adapt to the pandemic and have comedians earn some form of income.

“As a comedian, one has to adjust to a changing landscape and be able to discuss current affairs confidently. One has to have their finger on the pulse as not to alienate their audience. It affects us all. “An injury to one is an injury to all!”

ALSO READ: What to watch: Michael Chiklis as a complicated hero in ‘Coyote’

The platform also gives rising stars a chance to showcase what they got and for Gumbi, this is exciting for the industry. Revealing which of the comedians excite him the most. “There are just so many on the show this season and I am excited for people to discover. If I must pick I would say Siya Seya, Ebenheizer Dibakwane and Noku,” he said.

The comedy scene is trying to survive in the middle of the pandemic, Gumbi says partnerships such as Savanna and Comedy Central are important. He gave an interesting response with working with them. “Well, I’m not one to meddle in people’s relationships, but, as a person who has benefited from it like a stepchild, I’m happy that they’ve joined forces and come up with this much needed and appreciated the concept, ” he says.

Never shying away from joking about his drug addiction in the past, Gumbi does see the value in it.

“I feel that the abuse of drugs is rife in South Africa and many people are suffering from addiction in silence. I believe that if there are addicts out the watching and in need of help, they can look to me for inspiration to come clean and sober. Everyone deserves a second chance and it’s never too late.”

Coming off the highly successful How To Ruin Christmas on Netflix, Gumbi will be back on for season two as Siya Twala. Gumbi is also currently appearing Rockville season 5 on Mzansi Magic, SesTopLa sitcom on SABC 1 and his own production on Netflix Sober Companion.

Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar airs on Comedy Central (DStv Channel 122) every Monday at 10pm.