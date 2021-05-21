WATCH: Life lessons from legend Noxolo Grootboom

The dust has settled after the airing of the last bulletin by Noxolo Grootboom on SABC1’s isiXhosa news but the legendary broadcaster still isn’t fully retired.

Grootboom told The Citizen during a sit-down interview at the Davinci Hotels in Sandton the media attention had been non-stop.

“I am actually working, I am yet to experience the retirement I was expecting. It is about responding to what I have received from South Africans for all these years. If they want more of me, let me give them what they want. It also gives me a platform to say thank you and show my appreciation.”

A career that started off as a typist in the SABC buildings in Johannesburg more than three decades ago, her role was typing film scripts that were going to be dubbed into African languages. At the time she wanted to further her career by joining the translation team and be a translator. But as fate would have it, she ended up a broadcaster.

Watch the full interview below

During our chat, Grootboom said her childhood in the Eastern Cape, brought up by her grandparents was the “best part” of her formative years. As she moved back with her mother at 12, the family eventually found their way to Johannesburg. Years later she joined the SABC, just to get a job and provide.

The state broadcaster has been turbulent for several years, with rotation of leadership, retrenchments and massive losses. They are attempting to steer the ship in the right direction. Grootboom says during those years she had one mandate, to deliver the best news to the nation.

“If the ship is sinking, hold it. Make sure it doesn’t sink. Do your job and do it well. Our business was news, no matter what was happening around us. Come 7 o’clock viewers are expecting us to dish out news to them and that was our business. ”

She also touched on her family life, the best life lessons during her journey, if that memoir will ever be written and the fact she doesn’t age.