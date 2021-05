Who is Ariana Grande’s new husband Dalton Gomez?

AFP and Sandisiwe Mbhele

Ariana Grande got married to Dalton Gomez in a small and intimate ceremony in her LA home on Sunday.

American pop star Ariana Grande married her luxury real estate agent fiancé Dalton Gomez at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday, US media reported Monday.

“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love,” a representative for 27-year-old Grande told People magazine, which confirmed a report from TMZ.

“The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the representative said.

Grande announced her engagement to Gomez in a December Instagram post that included photos of the pair and her diamond and pearl ring with the caption “forever n then some.”

The couple was seen for the first time together in public in a music video for “Stuck with U,” a charity song she recorded with Justin Bieber during the coronavirus lockdown in California and released earlier this month. The lyrics of the song refer to the couple spending the lockdown together.

The song tells a story familiar to many young couples in the pandemic era — forced to settle down together quickly or be kept apart thanks to virus mitigation restrictions.

The experience seemed to have a happy ending for the “thank u next” artist.

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Real Estate agent:

According to his bio for the company he works for, Aaron Kirman Group website, Gomez is a five-year “veteran” in the luxury estate agent market in Los Angeles. He served as the director of operations for the first three years, and has one of the biggest clientele of A-list buyers in LA.

He was born and raised in Southern California. He is 25 years old and a private person.

His Instagram account is locked – this was done when his relationship with Grande went public last year.

An old image from 2017 has resurfaced showing that Gomez used to hang around singer Miley Cyrus, and that being around celebrities was nothing new for him.

Grammy-award winning Grande was also engaged to comedic actor Pete Davidson in 2018.

Grande made headlines outside of the US in 2017 when a stadium concert of hers was the target of a suicide bombing terrorist attack in Manchester, England, leaving 22 people dead and hundreds injured.