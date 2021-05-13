WATCH: Trevor Noah – Israel and Palestine’s conflict ‘is not a fair fight’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah has shared his opinion on the Israel and Palestine conflict.

As the world looks on in horror at the most recent intense hostilities between Israel and Palestine, there is a global push for possible intervention.

Associated Press reported constant rocket fire and rioting in mixed Jewish-Arab towns fueled by growing fears on Wednesday that the violence between Israelis and Palestinians that has claimed 50 lives, could spiral into “full-scale war”.

Palestinian militants have launched more than 1,000 rockets since Monday, according to the Israel army. This has led to hundreds of airstrikes on Hamas and other Islamist groups in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza.

Comedian Trevor Noah of The Daily Show has been one of the growing number of international stars who have been outspoken on the situation and the complicated nature of the clashes.

“I don’t care what people say, religion has never ever calmed any situation when there is a clash. What makes it harder, is the fact of who is right and who is wrong? It always seems to change depending on when you start measuring time,” Noah said.

“This week was the perfect example of it. If you start from Israel fired rockets into Gaza, then Israel is the bad guy, because they are bombing Gaza. But, then you take a step back in time, while Hamas fired at Israel, then Hamas is the bad guy.”

Noah then said, if you take a further step back about the reason why clashes started, the Israeli police went into a mosque and started beating up people during Ramadan, the holiest time in the Muslim calendar.

He says the conversation should look at the lives lost and those injured. In Noah’s words, this is not a “fair fight”.

The eight-minute clip has been viewed more than 1.2 million times and widely shared.

