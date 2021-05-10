WATCH: Man asking ‘who made this’ in restaurant goes viral

Sandisiwe Mbhele

A viral video has gone viral of a man shouting 'who made this' and what he says next is completely unexpected.

Dining out can be a dangerous pastime and it is not just because of the pandemic.

If you ever had the predicament of of knowing how to complain about the standard of food served at a restaurant, a TikTok challenge has a suggestion for you.

The usual way to complain about a dish is to asl for the manager or, if you are bold, enough to ask for the chef.

A man in a packed restaurant took the TikTok route. Standing up, grabbing the attention, he repeatedly shouts in Zulu, “ubani yenza le ukdula?” “Who made this food?” What he says next surprises the patrons and the manager.

Watch:

2 days without @Twitter restricting me, I feel like this gentleman right here. If you were the restaurant manager how were going to handle this situation before he congratulated the chef?#somizi / Mohale / #kiernan / #anele / #Amabishop / Boity / #LiveWithConfidence pic.twitter.com/4xmQz7lHtz — Ntsiki: Mr Sansui ???????????????? (@IAm_Ntsiki) May 10, 2021

People couldn’t believe how this turned out, especially the applause that followed after. Many said on Twitter they were expecting fireworks and drama.

This is not the first time this type of video has been done and shared on the short viral platform, TikTok . In the US a man did the same thing, saying the same phrase: “Who made it? Cause I love it.”

This restaurant needed this man ???????????????? — Cyber Rocks (@CyberRocksRSA) May 10, 2021

???????????????????? things were tense there for a second, black twitter members were ready to press record for the likes — Ntsiki: Mr Sansui ???????????????? (@IAm_Ntsiki) May 10, 2021

???????????????? We should normalize appreciating our Chefs — Kulani M (@kulani_kulls) May 10, 2021