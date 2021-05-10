Celebs & viral
10 May 2021
Mbuli asks ‘who raised these men’ and Twitter is not happy

Talking about gender-based violence Bonnie Mbuli's tweets insinuate boy child troubles can in part be placed on the women raising them.

Actress Bonnie Mbuli. Picture: Instagram

Actress and author Bonnie Mbuli stirred a conversation on Monday about the ongoing scourge of gender based violence (GBV) in the country.

The topic comes at a time when many eyes are on artists such as Black Coffee and AKA who have been accused of GBV.

Mbuli asked on Twitter if the problem starts at home and who is raising the boy child.

Her tweet was met by some with disdain, assuming she was placing the blame on mothers only or female figures in the home.

When it was pointed out to Mbuli that when the same women raised girls, they do not end up aggressive or violent.

Mbuli responded: “Women also raise girls to protect men, to bekezela, to be strong, they teach them mantras like ‘men will be men’.”

A Twitter user who by the name of Elcetica agreed, adding: “Women can be big agents and gatekeepers for the patriarchy, especially in the generation of our mothers and older but there are young women complicit and feeding this culture. It makes it all the more difficult and intricate.”

