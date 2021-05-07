Zola 7 about Unathi: ‘the chemistry was nice but we never dated’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Zola 7 has denied he dated Unathi Nyaki after their smash hit 'Sana Iwani', 19 years ago.

Zola 7’s (Bonginkosi Dlamini) highly anticipated interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG was streamed on YouTube on Thursday.

Fans were treated to a nearly a two-hour long discussion. The trending topic was his relationship with fellow musician Unathi Nkayi. Zola featured Unathi in his song Sana Iwani, 19 years ago. Their chemistry in the music video was undeniable and is still highly talked about to this day.

However, Unathi did admit in 2020 that the two never dated. She explained: “People don’t understand how we never date. He had a crush on me and I him BUT we were both too shy to do anything. (Well even today I am unable to make the first move and hit on a guy but I digress) I guess that’s what speaks to our chemistry in the song and the video.”

Fans are still pressing this matter, Zola 7 denied too.

“I’ve never dated Unathi. I’ve been hearing stories about that. We’ve never dated but the chemistry was nice. What had happened was that I was actually driving. I think it was from Soweto. Then Unathi was on the radio way before Thomas. And then she sang and she hit her note and then I got into the studio and told Lance you better find me this girl. There’s something I heard. She was like the African version of Lauren Hill.”

Zola 7 is a very good storyteller ❤️ VIP s/o to Unathi. This is The Podcast and Chill with MacG



Zola also opened up about being diagnosed with epilepsy three years ago and relying on heavy medication. How his condition has resulted in him losing a lot of weight.

“I lost a lot of weight over the past year. I was extremely sick, I was home and I was shaking. Everybody around me was scared I was going to die. I couldn’t eat well. I was eating mageu, porridge and fish.”

In the interview he also touched on copyright right issues, the lost of his personal assistant, his sour relationship with record label Ghetto Ruff and supporting black businesses.

