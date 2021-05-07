Prince Kaybee wants ‘mistress’ to go to jail despite apology

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Hazel backtracked on claims she had sexual relations with the musician.

Kabelo Motsamai, known as Prince Kaybee, is not taking the events of the past week lightly after his nudes were posted online by his “mistress”, Hazel.

After she apologised on Thursday evening due to legal threats by Prince Kaybee, “Hazel Mahazard” quickly backtracked in a now deleted tweet.

She described her actions as “unjust” and “uncalled for”, adding she had since deleted the post she shared on Twitter.

“Would like to take this opportunity to apologise to Kabelo for the posts and any damage the last picture may have caused to his dignity, public image, personal life and his businesses,” her statement read.

However straight after this, she claimed the musician had asked for another rendezvous weeks before.

Despite Hazel denying they had sexual relations, Prince Kaybee publicly admitted he had cheated on his girlfriend, Zola Mhlongo. The award winning artist has continued to be outspoken against Hazel’s actions, particularly her posting his private images to the world.

After the apology, Prince Kaybee indicated he was still taking legal action when a fan commented he had to “teach her a lesson” and “make an example”.

His response spoke volumes.

The reactions of Hazel’s apology and then somewhat of a retraction was a talking point on Twitter.

Warning, some tweets do contain expletive language.

