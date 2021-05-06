Totsiens! SABC 2 cans longest running lifestyle show ‘Pasella’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After 23 years on SABC2, TV show will come to an end in January.

The SABC is saying farewell to another popular lifestyle show and after 23 years, Afrikaans lifestyle magazine show Pasella on SABC2 will come to an end.

Channel head Gerhard Pretorius said in a statement the decision “had been a hard one.”

“it is necessary with the new schedule introduced in April this year aimed at diversifying SABC2’s Afrikaans magazine offering and providing our audiences with fresh, entertaining, varied and relevant local content. This will also enable the channel to showcase different stories which represent the diversity of our nation and offer more opportunities for independent producers to bring their creative works to the channel.”

In April, the channel celebrated the return of season 28 of Pasella. SABC3 canned Top Billing in 2019 after more than two decades due to budget constraints.

Pretorius said viewers can look forward to the season finale in January 2022 “when we take them down memory lane as we look back at Pasella over the years”

Fans can also expect past and present presenters in the lead up to the finale. Presenters who have made a name for themselves on the show include Derrich Gardner, Shemane Harris, Paul Rothman, Vicky Davis, Minki van Der Westhuizen, Amalia Uys and Jo-Ann Strauss.

Pasella is the brainchild of Pieter Cilliers, first aired on the 17 March 1998 and been broadcast on SABC2 for 23 years.

Caroline Phalakatshela, head of publicity, told The Citizen, that 28 episodes had been shot for the season. The first batch of 13 have already started airing and the last 13 episodes will be broadcast in January 2022.

Each episode of Pasella gives a glimpse of the best of what South Africa has to offer, ranging from travel destinations and interviews with actors to arts and culture. Top Billing was excited for the return, promoting the first episode but it seems Pasella has followed a similar fate.