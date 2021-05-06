First pic of Katlego Maboe all smiles since cheating scandal

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Photographed at Boity's stunning 31st birthday party in Cape Town.

TV presenter Katlego Maboe is slowly making a comeback in the public eye.

The former Expresso Morning Show host and OUTsurance ambassador has been on the out since the cheating scandal broke in October last year. Maboe’s name returned in the spotlight for good reasons last week, as he was nominated for best presenter at the 2021 South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

Photographed at an intimate, black and gold themed 31st birthday party for Boity Thulo, in Cape Town, Maboe was all smiles and looked in good spirits.

Boity thanked her guests, which included rumoured boyfriend Anton Jeftha, writer Khaya Dlanga, fashion designer Trevor Stuurman and Maps Maponyane. She wrote: “Surrounded by so much love, laughter, pure joy and gratitude! A night to remember! Thank you to all my incredible guests for making this such a special evening! I love y’all so much! To many more!”

ALSO READ: Katlego Maboe back in the spotlight as Saftas nominee

Maboe was wearing a black suit and tie, seated next to Dlanga.

Take a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Maboe is in a court battle with former partner Monique Muller. Muller recorded Maboe admitting to have slept with another woman. According to his confession, the deed happened once at a hotel after a night out.

The personality has seen his career in a downwards spiral since. Endorsements deals and companies associated with his name have been jumping ship after Muller alleged she was abused by Maboe during their relationship.

Muller reportedly got a protection order against the television presenter. He denied the allegations in a statement.

In January 2021, Maboe was officially replaced as the face of OUTsurance by Elana Afrika.